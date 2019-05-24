News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-24 07:33:17 -0500') }} football Edit

How the 2020 class might look: Offense

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

The 2020 recruiting class has gotten under way with three commitments to date. The upcoming month of June is also when the Pitt coaching staff has typically done a lot of their work towards buildin...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}