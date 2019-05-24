News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-24 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

How the 2020 class might look: Defense

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

Earlier today, we started to examine how Pitt’s 2020 recruiting class might break down from a numbers standpoint. With at least 13, or even maybe 14 scholarship seniors on the roster this year, it ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}