Hoops questions: What to look for in today's scrimmage
The open scrimmage this Saturday is an exciting event for players, coaches and fans of the Pittsburgh Panthers. It will provide fans their first - and free - look at this new, revamped roster. Whil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news