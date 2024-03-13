The college basketball postseason is upon us with Selection Sunday looming at the end of this week. The Pitt basketball team posted a 21-10 regular season and a top four finish in the ACC. While on most years that would be enough to be in the NCAA Tournament comfortably, this Pitt team still has work to do this week. Here are all the biggest storylines surrounding Pitt basketball heading into championship week.

ACC Tournament seeding history The Pitt Panthers will be participating in the ACC Tournament for the 11th time ever starting Thursday. This year will mark the first time Pitt will be starting the tournament this late as Jeff Capel’s team earned a double bye for the first time ever. In Pitt’s first 10 ACC Tournaments, the Panthers finished as high as the No. 5 seed twice, once back in 2014 and then again last season. From 2017-2022, Pitt was in the bottom six of the league every year and had to start its ACC Tournament quest on Tuesday each time. So needless to say, Pitt’s jump to the double bye threshold is a welcomed one. You would have to go back to 2013 the last time Pitt received a double bye in a conference tournament, back when the Panthers were in the Big East. ACC Tournament wins Pitt has not had too many favorable draws in the ACC Tournament and couple that with some lean years for the program and the Panthers have a relatively light history of success in this event. The Panthers are just 7-10 in the ACC Tournament over their first ten seasons in the league. Pitt will open play on Thursday in the quarterfinals, marking just the third time the team will be alive in the tournament this late in the event. In 2014, Pitt’s first year in the league, the fifth-seeded Panthers defeat Wake Forest in the second round, upset North Carolina in the quarterfinals, before falling to Virginia in the semifinals. It was the only time Pitt has won two games in the ACC Tournament and the lone appearance beyond the quarterfinal round. Conference Tournament titles Pitt has never won the ACC Tournament, obviously, but the Panthers did have success during championship week back in the old Big East days. The Panthers were always a threat once they got to Madison Square Garden, playing in multiple championship games and claiming Big East Tournament titles in 2003 and 2008. Pitt’s last conference tournament victory in 2008 was a special run for that team. The Panthers finished the rugged Big East 7th that year and went on to win four games in four days to claim the title. During that 2008 run, Pitt upset three top 25 teams: Louisville, Marquette, and No. 9 Georgetown in the championship game. DMV love? Just so we’re all clear, the region known as the DMV is Washington D.C. and the suburbs surrounding it. That definition does not include all of Virginia and it does not mean Baltimore. Having said that, Bub Carrington attended St. Frances Academy, a mere 40 miles from Capital One Arena, the site of the ACC Tournament. Recently named ACC Sixth Man of the Year Ishmael Leggett is a true DMV guy. He attended St John’s College in DC and hails from Prince George’s County (MD). Pitt has two guards who will be returning ‘home’ this weekend and you wonder if that brings out the best in each player. I think back to the mid-2000’s Pitt teams playing this week in New York City. Those teams were always fueled by a lot of New York and New Jersey guys: Brandin Knight, Carl Krauser, Levance Fields, and the list can go on of course. Whether it meant anything, it was always a storyline and it felt like a big deal for those players to return home, and Pitt usually had some nice runs at the Garden during that era. Maybe Pitt’s two guards from Maryland can replicate that kind of homecoming.

Irony The current Pitt team finds itself squarely on the bubble, as we all know by now. Despite going on an 11-3 run since the middle of January, the Panthers have not done enough according to most bracketologists to feel comfortable about their tournament standing. Pitt likely needs a win or two in DC to make the Big Dance if you are to believe those projections. It’s interesting because a year ago at this time, that was likely true of that Pitt team. The Panthers went 14-6 in the ACC last year and were a game away from winning the regular season title, but the league’s lack of perceived strength had Pitt down in the metrics. It is ironic that Pitt has better computer numbers this season. The Panthers have been hanging around the top-45 of the NET rankings in the past week, whereas last year, the team was in the high-50’s. Jeff Capel was asked about that after the game on Saturday. “I have no idea. If you look, our numbers are better this year than they were last year. If you look at the - what someone told me on my staff; I never look at them. But from what they told me, we’re higher in the NET and KenPom and things like that. So I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t worry about it. I really and truly don’t. Because I can’t control it. So I try not to give it much thought.” It doesn't really stop with the numbers as it extends to on-court results. Entering the final week of the season, last year’s team seemingly needed to make a strong final push, but they lost their final two regular season games and then got blown out in the quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament to Duke and still made the tournament anyway. This year’s team has won three in a row down the stretch and earned a better seed in the ACC Tournament. Obviously, last year’s team lost three out of four and still made the tournament. This year’s team could win three out of four and hold a better NET ranking and miss the big dance. Funny how that could unfold. A play-in game? It is not set in stone just yet, but the assumption right now is that Pitt will see fifth seeded Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. Wake Forest has kind of been Pitt’s nemesis as far as ACC bubble teams go. The Demon Deacons have a similar profile to the Panthers with a slightly higher NET ranking as of today and of course both teams are fighting off some ACC perception issues with their resumes. The two teams split the season series, but Wake Forest did hand Pitt its worse loss of the year not long ago on February 20th. That was certainly a game the tournament selection committee watched closely and Thursday's potential rubber match will probably hold some significance as well. Wake Forest, as Pitt saw in that 91-58 defeat, is a pretty skilled offensive team. The Demon Deacons have five starters who can all hurt you and their ball movement, outside shooting, and size. They shot a scorching-hot 61% against Pitt that game and made 10 of 20 3-pointers as well with all five starters reaching double figures. For as good as Wake was, Pitt simply had its worst offensive game of the year shooting just 29% with Hinson and Carrington going a combined 6-for-23 for the game. Pitt’s win over Wake back on January 31st was an impressive one as the Panthers overcame a 10-point halftime deficit and torched the Demon Deacons for 50 second half points. So needless to say, both of these teams are capable of getting hot and it has a chance to be an up and down game with a lot of 3-pointers flying. Wake Forest is 3-5 over its last eight games, but all three wins have been good ones. In addition to beating Pitt, Wake upset Duke and then knocked off Clemson on Saturday. Pitt has won four of five and played a little better down the stretch. Either way, this game feels like a potential play-in game. The ACC is likely going to get more than three teams and the Pitt/Wake Forest outcome will likely decide who that extra team will be. Scouting the Irish There is a chance Pitt could be facing Notre Dame on Thursday should the 12th seeded Irish upset Wake Forest later today. Notre Dame has quietly been one of the hotter teams in the ACC of late. After sustaining a seven-game losing streak, Notre Dame has posted a 6-3 record since February 10th, including a win over the Demon Deacons back on February 27th. Notre Dame held off Georgia Tech yesterday, 84-80. The Irish had built a commanding lead, but had to survive a late comeback bid from the Yellow Jackets. Micah Shrewsberry is a pretty good coach and he should get the Notre Dame program competing sooner rather than later. This current team may lack talent across the board, but his freshman backcourt consisting of Micah Shrewsberry, his son, and Markus Burton, the ACC Rookie of the Year, appears like the makings of good things to come in South Bend. Those two are dangerous players and Pitt is well aware of that. In the regular season meeting, Pitt won 70-60 back on February 3rd, but the Panthers had trouble separating from the Irish. A game with Notre Dame would be easier than Wake Forest on paper, but an underdog in March can be a dangerous thing.

Blake Hinson tracker We’ve been keeping track of Blake Hinson’s records for weeks now. He already owns Pitt’s single game 3-point record with nine makes, which he has done twice this year. He is the school’s single-season leader with 106 3s and counting. Hinson is seventh on the school’s all-time list from long range. He won’t be able to catch the school’s all-time 3-point record, but can still finish in the top-five. Hinson currently has 203 in his Pitt career and Julius Page (209) and Brandin Knight (210) are two players still within reach to claim top-five status. Back to the 106 makes real quick, that is the 15 best mark in ACC history. The overall record is 139, which is a long ways off, but he could still climb that ladder a bit with a good week. Jay Williams with 108 is the next in line for Hinson to pass. Hinson needs 16 more points to reach a 600-point season, which has only happened 12 times in Pitt history with Michael Young in 2017 being the last to do so. There are a few other statistics where he can leave his mark, but these feel like the major milestones watching this weekend. Jeffress situation Pitt held senior day on Saturday and it was expected Blake Hinson and former walk-on KJ Marshall would be honored, but William Jeffress also walked that day as well. Jeffress has been with Pitt for four years, but has the option to still play two more collegiate season with the COVID year available to him, plus a season where he missed entirely with an injury where he redshirted. During his ceremony that bit of information was announced for whatever reason, which left some questions. I don’t know if Jeffress is going to transfer after the year and by the sounds of it either does Jeff Capel. It was more of a matter of keeping all options open in the current state of the game. "Well, Will will walk during graduation in April,” Capel said on Saturday. “I know it’s been stuff out there - he has not informed me or us as a staff that he isn’t planning to come back. Obviously, with the nature of college athletics now, you never know what your roster is going to be when the season’s over with. We’re grateful for him and he’s a big part of our team and the success that we’ve had this year.” Award reaction Three Pitt players received honors on Monday for the postseason All-ACC awards and all three felt deserving and you could probably make a case for two more members of the team as well. Blake Hinson getting first team All-ACC was no surprise. He’s the best shooter and one of the best scorers in the conference. Hinson has carried Pitt for large parts of the season and they simply aren’t a top four team without him. I’m not too surprised he didn’t get any Player of the Year recognition. He was really good, but did have a few off games and RJ Davis from UNC was most deserving anyway. Bub Carrington won ACC Rookie of the Week five times, more than any other player, but did not win Rookie of the Year. I kind of get that as well. For as good as he was, he did have some rough patches. He was certainly well deserving of being on the all-rookie team, though. Ishmael Leggett brought home ACC Sixth Man of the Year, and again, it was earned. Leggett isn’t a true sixth man, since he plays more than 2-3 of Pitt's starters on most nights, but he’s been great off the bench. Pitt’s season really changed when they flipped Lowe and Leggett in the lineup. The Rhode Island transfer has been instant offense in almost every game as a bench player with 11 double-digit scoring games in 16 chances. The snubs weren’t overly glaring. Jaland Lowe had pretty pedestrian numbers for the first half of the season, but there probably weren’t five freshmen better than him down the stretch. Lowe averaged 13 points per game as a starter and helped fuel Pitt’s turnaround this year. He probably wasn’t going to make the rookie team, hit if he landed on it, I don't think anyone could have argued it. Jeff Capel won Coach of the Year last season. I didn’t think he would get it this time, but he was close, finishing second to UNC’s Hubert Davis. Capel’s team was picked to finish ninth and ended up in fourth. Pitt also overcame a 1-5 start to earn a double bye. UNC was picked third with only one first place vote, but was consistently the best team all year. I can’t argue against that either.