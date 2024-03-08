Hoops Notebook: Hinson's record chasing, Bub's impressive season, and more
It all comes down to one more regular season game. The Pitt Panthers have managed to post a 20-10 record through 30 games and will close out the regular season on Saturday night against North Carolina State at home set for a 7:45 tip at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers are feeling the pressure of the bubble, while also putting together a pretty good season both as a team fueled by some stellar individual efforts. Let’s take a look at the biggest storylines as Pitt heads into the regular season finale.
BLAKE TRACKER
Blake Hinson notched an impressive milestone on Tuesday night in the team’s 88-73 win over Florida State. Hinson drilled six 3-pointers as part of a 27-point performance. In doing so, he became Pitt’s single-season leader in 3-pointers made. He now has 104 on the season, surpassing the previous high held by Ashton Gibbs.
Hinson also became just the seventh player in Pitt history to have over 200 career makes from 3-point range. He is now within striking distance of finishing in the top five in school history with Julius Page (209) and Brandin Knight (210) both in reach before the season ends with at least two more games.
As for raw scoring numbers, Hinson is also climbing the ladder there as well. He is the only member of Pitt’s 1,000-point club to have played in only two seasons. Hinson is up to 1,113 career points at Pitt, good for 37th in program history and a good game on Saturday will move him ahead of 4-5 more players.
He has 563 points on the year and would be able to become the 9th player in Pitt history to reach 600 points in a season. So there are still some school milestones to chase for Hinson heading into Saturday's game and beyond.
There is also an ACC list the can climb as well. His 104 made 3-pointers is tied for 16th in league history. The all-time record is 139 made by JJ Reddick of Duke in 2006. That one seems far off, but he can make a dent in the space between for sure.
THE MAGIC NUMBER 20
It’s no surprise when Pitt’s best player is on his game, so is the rest of the team. But Blake Hinson has now reached 20-or-more points in 22 out of a possible 66 career games in a Pitt uniform. The Panthers are 18-4 in those contests when he reached 20 points.
BUB AMONG PITT FRESHMEN ALL-TIME
We have spent so much time focusing on what Hinson is doing this season and historically, it has somewhat overshadowed the freshman campaign Bub Carrington is having in terms of historical greatness at Pitt. His numbers this season rank among the best freshmen seasons ever at Pitt.
Carrington has 400 points exactly, just the fourth freshmen to post 400 points in a season at Pitt. He needs 20 points to pass Justin Champagnie and 30 to go beyond DeJuan Blair in the freshman scoring department.
Carrington’s 3-point percentage has been spotty at times, but he can go on hot spells. His 56 3-pointers are good for third most among Pitt freshmen, and needs three to pass Sean Miller for second.
The Baltimore native also has 125 assists on the year, which is 5th on the all-time freshmen list. He needs five more to pass ahead of Marcus Carr for fourth. Carrington’s season pace slowed some after his hot start, but collectively it stands up pretty well historically.
FIRST 10 ACC FINISHES
It still remains to be seen where Pitt finishes in the final regular season ACC standings. The Panthers still have an opportunity to claim the third seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament, but could end in a four-way 11-9 tie and fall as far as the seventh spot.
Either way, Pitt will be securing a top-half finish in the ACC for just the 4th time in 11 seasons as a member of the league. From 2017 - 2022, Pitt finished in the bottom six of the league and did not receive a bye in the ACC Tournament for six straight seasons. For Pitt to even be in the double bye conversation heading into the final game of the year two years in a row is quite an improvement. Here is a look back at Pitt’s seed and record over its first ten seasons in the league.
2014: 5th, 11-7
2015: 10th, 8-10
2016: 8th, 9-9
2017: 14th, 4-14
2018: 15th, 0-18
2019: 14th, 3-15
2020: 13th, 6-14
2021: 12th, 6-10
2022: 12th, 6-14
2023: 5th, 14-6
2024: ??, 11-8
HOME TURNAROUND
Pitt was pretty much a terrible team at home early on this season. The Panthers started out 0-4 in ACC play and throw in an early loss to Missouri, this team really struggled against power-five competition at the beginning of the year.
Not only did the team struggle in the win/loss column, they did not really perform all that well or look compeittive. The level of competition was tough with three of those defeats coming to Duke, Clemson, and North Carolina, but the team only averaged 60.4 points per game in those initial five major conference losses at home. Pitt has picked it up on the back end and will take a five-game home winning streak into the season finale. The Panthers are averaging 80 points at home over the past five games.
Pitt’s first five P5 home games: 0-5 record, 60.4 points per game, 24% (34-140) from 3-point range
Pitt’s last five P5 home games: 5-0 record, 80 points per game, 43% (53-122) from 3-point range.
Last year’s team won six in a row at home to close out the season, including a memorable senior day victory over Syracuse. That team won 14 overall at the Petersen Events Center and this year’s team is sitting on 12 heading into the last one.
ACC SCENARIOS
Heading into the final weekend, this is how the ACC standings look. Pitt currently sits fifth and can’t finish lower than seventh
1. North Carolina 16-3
2. Duke 15-4
3. Virginia 12-7
4. Clemson 11-8
5. Pitt 11-8
6. Syracuse 11-9
7. Wake Forest 10-9
Games to Watch:
Clemson at Wake Forest 6:00 ACC Network
NC State at Pitt 7:45 The CW
Georgia Tech at Virginia 8:00 ACCN
Pitt could finish as high as third if both Virginia and Clemson lose and the Panthers win. If either Clemson or Virginia loses AND Pitt wins, then the Panthers would finish fourth and still achieve a ‘double-bye’ in the ACC Tournament.
There is a scenario where Pitt loses and would finish 11-9. Clemson, Syracuse, and Wake Forest could all conceivably finish 11-9 as well. In that case, Pitt would fall all the way to the seventh seed in the ACC Tournament. So needless to say, a lot still to be determined with a few more scenarios also in play.
The big game in the ACC on Saturday will be Duke vs. North Carolina, but for Pitt fans, the Wake Forest/Clemson game will be the most important to determine how the seeding shakes out for next week, along with the Panthers’ game against NC State, of course.
You again?
Pitt and NC State will close out the regular season on Saturday, the second matchup between the two programs on the year. The Panthers went down to Raleigh and escaped with a hard-fought 67-64 win over the Wolfpack back on February 7th. Pitt was fueled by 20 points from Jaland Lowe. The Panthers got up by 13 points early in the second half, but NC State made a serious push to make it close.
NC State’s DJ Horne scored 25 and Pitt had trouble with big man DJ Burns, who scored 19 points in 21 minutes. The Wolfpack have lost three straight and four of five, so their season is going the wrong direction, but it is still a team with some talented players.
Pitt has won three straight in the series, but NC State has long been a thorn in the Panthers’ side. Pitt is 5-21 all-time against the Wolfpack.