It all comes down to one more regular season game. The Pitt Panthers have managed to post a 20-10 record through 30 games and will close out the regular season on Saturday night against North Carolina State at home set for a 7:45 tip at the Petersen Events Center. The Panthers are feeling the pressure of the bubble, while also putting together a pretty good season both as a team fueled by some stellar individual efforts. Let’s take a look at the biggest storylines as Pitt heads into the regular season finale.

BLAKE TRACKER Blake Hinson notched an impressive milestone on Tuesday night in the team’s 88-73 win over Florida State. Hinson drilled six 3-pointers as part of a 27-point performance. In doing so, he became Pitt’s single-season leader in 3-pointers made. He now has 104 on the season, surpassing the previous high held by Ashton Gibbs. Hinson also became just the seventh player in Pitt history to have over 200 career makes from 3-point range. He is now within striking distance of finishing in the top five in school history with Julius Page (209) and Brandin Knight (210) both in reach before the season ends with at least two more games. As for raw scoring numbers, Hinson is also climbing the ladder there as well. He is the only member of Pitt’s 1,000-point club to have played in only two seasons. Hinson is up to 1,113 career points at Pitt, good for 37th in program history and a good game on Saturday will move him ahead of 4-5 more players. He has 563 points on the year and would be able to become the 9th player in Pitt history to reach 600 points in a season. So there are still some school milestones to chase for Hinson heading into Saturday's game and beyond. There is also an ACC list the can climb as well. His 104 made 3-pointers is tied for 16th in league history. The all-time record is 139 made by JJ Reddick of Duke in 2006. That one seems far off, but he can make a dent in the space between for sure. THE MAGIC NUMBER 20 It’s no surprise when Pitt’s best player is on his game, so is the rest of the team. But Blake Hinson has now reached 20-or-more points in 22 out of a possible 66 career games in a Pitt uniform. The Panthers are 18-4 in those contests when he reached 20 points.

Courtesy Pitt Athletics

BUB AMONG PITT FRESHMEN ALL-TIME We have spent so much time focusing on what Hinson is doing this season and historically, it has somewhat overshadowed the freshman campaign Bub Carrington is having in terms of historical greatness at Pitt. His numbers this season rank among the best freshmen seasons ever at Pitt. Carrington has 400 points exactly, just the fourth freshmen to post 400 points in a season at Pitt. He needs 20 points to pass Justin Champagnie and 30 to go beyond DeJuan Blair in the freshman scoring department. Carrington’s 3-point percentage has been spotty at times, but he can go on hot spells. His 56 3-pointers are good for third most among Pitt freshmen, and needs three to pass Sean Miller for second. The Baltimore native also has 125 assists on the year, which is 5th on the all-time freshmen list. He needs five more to pass ahead of Marcus Carr for fourth. Carrington’s season pace slowed some after his hot start, but collectively it stands up pretty well historically. FIRST 10 ACC FINISHES It still remains to be seen where Pitt finishes in the final regular season ACC standings. The Panthers still have an opportunity to claim the third seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament, but could end in a four-way 11-9 tie and fall as far as the seventh spot. Either way, Pitt will be securing a top-half finish in the ACC for just the 4th time in 11 seasons as a member of the league. From 2017 - 2022, Pitt finished in the bottom six of the league and did not receive a bye in the ACC Tournament for six straight seasons. For Pitt to even be in the double bye conversation heading into the final game of the year two years in a row is quite an improvement. Here is a look back at Pitt’s seed and record over its first ten seasons in the league. 2014: 5th, 11-7 2015: 10th, 8-10 2016: 8th, 9-9 2017: 14th, 4-14 2018: 15th, 0-18 2019: 14th, 3-15 2020: 13th, 6-14 2021: 12th, 6-10 2022: 12th, 6-14 2023: 5th, 14-6 2024: ??, 11-8