Hoops notebook: Cracking the rankings, nothing but NET, and more

The Pitt Panthers are off to a 7-1 start in the 2024-25 season. Pitt is coming off a dramatic 91-90 overtime win over Ohio State on Friday, and that victory vaulted the Panthers into the national rankings this week.

Check out the latest storylines around this team in this week’s Hoops Notebook.

Back in the mix

Pitt checked in at No. 18 in this week’s AP Top 25. This is the Panthers’ first appearance in the poll since being ranked No. 25 late in the 2023 season, and just the second week the program has been ranked since Jeff Capel has been at the helm.

Pitt's No. 18 ranking is the highest for the program since 2014.

Also of note, this is Pitt’s first AP appearance in December since the 2013 season. For the first time in over a decade, Pitt is seemingly on the national radar before conference play ramps up after the New Year.

Nothing bet NET

Ah, yes. Everyone’s favorite metric is here. The NCAA released its initial set of NET rankings on Monday, as Pitt started all the way at No. 5. Only Tennessee, Auburn, Gonzaga, and Duke are currently rated higher, but of course these things change daily.

The NET is the 'new' system used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. Although, this is now the seventh year the NET has a factor in the sport, and it’s something college basketball fans and pundits have had some questions with over the years.

They are released or updated every morning, and it ultimately becomes a daily habit to check those, especially if a team is ‘on the bubble’ which Pitt has been over the past two seasons. As a refresher, you will see the term: “Quad-1 win, Quad-2 win…etc.” throughout the next few months. This is what defines those things:

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

For instance, Pitt’s win over Ohio State will likely be deemed a ‘Quad 1’ win since the Buckeyes will more than likely be a top 75 team this year. The Panthers’ win over LSU could be close, since the Tigers may hover around the top-50 mark and it being a neutral game.

A B1G win

Pitt improved to 5-4 under Jeff Capel in games against opponents from the Big Ten following the victory over Ohio State. In Capel’s first five seasons, Pitt went 3-2 in the now-defunct ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The Panthers split two games with Big Ten teams this season, with a narrow loss to Wisconsin prior to the Ohio State win.

A New Challenge

Pitt’s next game is Wednesday, with a road trip to Starkville, Mississippi. Because college sports are so out of whack these days, the ACC now competes in the SEC-ACC Challenge. Why SEC is listed first is something I’ll never understand…

In any event, this is the second year the ACC-SEC are getting together in a made-for-TV showcase. Pitt lost its inaugural game in the challenge to Missouri last year, which may have actually kept the Panthers out of the NCAA Tournament, oddly enough.

On Wednesday, Pitt will have a tough test. Mississippi State is 6-1 and has made the NCAA Tournament in back to back years. Of course, the Bulldogs 2023 season ended in Dayton with a loss to Pitt in the First Four.

Carrying the weight

Currently, the ACC is 12-28 against other power conference teams as things sit here on December 2nd. The league has played more of those such games (40) than the Big East (22), Big 12 (32), and Big Ten (35) thus far.

The results have not been good, outside of Pitt. The Panthers have gone 3-1 against power-conference teams and own wins over members of the Big 10, Big 12, and SEC to date with another opportunity to grab one on Wednesday against Mississippi State.