Hoops notebook: A big one in Durham, the twins are playing well, and more

The Pitt Panthers team picked up a pair of ACC wins last week to bring their record to 3-0 in league play. Jeff Capel’s team owns a 12-2 overall record, and perhaps now enters its biggest week of the season to date.

Pill will be in Durham on Tuesday night for a nationally televised primetime matchup against No. 4 Duke. The Panthers also host an upstart Louisville team for a big home game on Saturday. Let’s take a look at the top storylines around the team as it enters the first full week of January.

California sweep

Pitt played a pair of conference games at home last week, yet neither felt like an actual ACC game. The Panthers played host to league newcomers Cal and Stanford, and sent both teams back to the West Coast with a loss. Pitt took down Cal 86-74 on New Year’s Day, and then followed it with an 83-68 victory over the Cardinal on Saturday night to improve to 3-0 in ACC play.

Pitt trailed both California programs in the first half with sluggish starts before simply overwhelming each of them after halftime on the way to a pair of double-digit wins. The Panthers seemed to have a different gear than each ACC newcomer and simply revved up when necessary to stay unblemished in league play.

Given that Pitt has little history with both programs and the students were still on break, both games sort of felt like an extension of non-conference play, with subdued atmospheres a the Petersen Events Center, plus Pitt overpowering each opponent in the second half. Despite the circumstances, both games last week counted as an ever-important conference win as the Panthers look to remain in a title chase.

Like he never left

Senior guard Ishmael Leggett stole the headlines in both of Pitt’s games last week. On Wednesday, Leggett was ruled out with what turned out to be a minor ankle injury, and he returned a few days later to post a team-high 21 points in a win over Stanford.

The initial ruling on Leggett was sudden and a bit surprising, but it was quickly learned the severity of the injury was nothing to be concerned about, as the team found a way to win without him against Cal. He reaffirmed it was nothing serious with a strong outing on Saturday against Stanford

Leggett, Pitt’s leading scorer, posted his fifth 20+ scoring effort of his senior season to date. The rugged guard made all nine of his field goals from two-point range. He also tied for a team-high in rebounds with six as well. Pitt showed it could win without him, but he also displayed his importance just a few days later. There should be no complications for Leggett’s ankle as Pitt enters a pivotal week of games.

Runnin’ with the Devils

Speaking of that pivotal week…

Pitt will be in historic Cameron Indoor Stadium tomorrow night for a nationally televised showdown against No. 4 Duke. This game will feature the top teams in the ACC according to the NET rankings with the Blue Devils checking in at No. 2 and Pitt tabbed as No. 14. The next closest ACC team is Clemson at No. 37.

This year’s game should be big for several reasons. Of course for the already mentioned ACC race implications, but also because Pitt handed Duke an 80-76 loss last January. That game caused a minor stir with former Panther Blake Hinson scoring 24 points in the upset, and infamously stood on a table taunting the Duke student section after the game.

Playing in Cameron Indoor is a tough task as it is, but I guess it will have an ever more hyped-up atmosphere than usual due to last season’s outcome. Pitt is 9-17 all-time against Duke, and 3-7 in Durham. Pitt head coach and former Duke guard Jeff Capel is 2-6 coaching against his alma mater.

Jaland Lowe scored 19 points against the Blue Devils last season, so this current Pitt team should have some confidence to draw from last season’s win as it prepares for another tough test tomorrow night.