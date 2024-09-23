Holstein joins select group with fourth ACC Rookie of the Week honors

The list of players who have claimed multiple ACC rookie of the week honors over the last 11 years since the ACC expanded in 2013 includes some of the biggest names in the conference’s recent history.

Lamar Jackson. Trevor Lawrence. Jameis Winston. Travis Etienne. Sam Howell. Drakę Maye.

They're all among the players who have heard their names called for weekly recognition more than once during outstanding rookie seasons. But there’s a select group within the group of players who have been named ACC rookie of the week four times or more.

In fact, only eight players have received the honors at least four times in a season since 2013:

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston (2013); Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois (2016); Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (2016); Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (2018); North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (2019); Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (2021); North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (2022); and N.C. State receiver Kevin Concepcion (2023).

Now Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein can be added to that list, as the redshirt freshman landed on the ACC’s weekly honor roll for the fourth time in as many weeks after his performance in the Panthers’ 73-17 win over Youngstown State on Saturday.