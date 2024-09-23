Holstein joins select group with fourth ACC Rookie of the Week honors

The list of players who have claimed multiple ACC rookie of the week honors over the last 11 years since the ACC expanded in 2013 includes some of the biggest names in the conference’s recent history.
Lamar Jackson. Trevor Lawrence. Jameis Winston. Travis Etienne. Sam Howell. Drakę Maye.
They're all among the players who have heard their names called for weekly recognition more than once during outstanding rookie seasons. But there’s a select group within the group of players who have been named ACC rookie of the week four times or more.
In fact, only eight players have received the honors at least four times in a season since 2013:
Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston (2013); Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois (2016); Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (2016); Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (2018); North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (2019); Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (2021); North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (2022); and N.C. State receiver Kevin Concepcion (2023).
Now Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein can be added to that list, as the redshirt freshman landed on the ACC’s weekly honor roll for the fourth time in as many weeks after his performance in the Panthers’ 73-17 win over Youngstown State on Saturday.
The Alabama transfer earned this week’s honors after he accounted for 340 yards and five touchdowns - passing for 247 yards and three scores and rushing for 93 yards and two more touchdowns.
Holstein, who ranks third in the ACC in passing yards with 1,186 and second in passing touchdowns with 12, has been named ACC Rookie of the Week after every game he has played this season.
Pitt is off this week, but if Holstein can keep up his strong performance in the Panthers’ trip to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina in two weeks, he’ll have a chance to join an even more select group.
Since the ACC expanded in 2013, there have been five players who were named the conference rookie of the week more than four times in a season. Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston earned the honor six times during his Heisman Trophy campaign in 2013. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named rookie of the week five times in 2018. A year later, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell won it six times.
In 2021, Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was named rookie of the week five times. And in 2022, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye earned the honors five times.
All five of those players plus Francois and Concepcion, who were named rookie of the week four times each, went to be named ACC Rookie of the Year.