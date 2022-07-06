Hipps checks out Pitt, hopes for offer
Moses Hipps made the cross-state trip from Radnor (Pa.) to visit Pitt this past weekend unofficially, and the 6’3" shooting guard in the 2024 class at Archbishop John Carroll spoke to Panther-Lair....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news