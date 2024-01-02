The Pitt men’s basketball team has multiple ways to win, but one factor is probably more important than any:

Blake Hinson scoring.

When Hinson isn’t making shots, life gets difficult for the Panthers. And when the opponent is a team of the caliber of No. 8 North Carolina, who visited the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday night, the task of victory is nearly impossible to achieve.

And so it was on Tuesday night when the Tar Heels overcame their lowest-scoring output of the season to beat the Panthers 70-57.

This was just the third time all season that UNC was held below 80 points, but the Tar Heels didn’t need to hit 80 with Hinson shooting like he did.

The senior forward and Pitt leader scored 11 points in the loss, shooting 4-of-16 from the floor and 2-of-11 from three. Hinson has now shot 3-of-22 from three over the last three games - his worst stretch since joining the Panthers last season.

Without Hinson hitting much of anything, Pitt turned to its freshmen in the second half. Jaland Lowe made the Panthers’ first basket after halftime, followed by a jumper and an and-one from Bub Carrington. And the trend kept up throughout the half; aside from a free throw by Hinson and a fast-break dunk and two free throws from Guillermo Diaz Graham, Lowe and Carrington did everything for Pitt in the final 20 minutes.

Carrington finished with a game-high 20 points, while Lowe scored 10. 20 of their combined points came in the second half - making up a fairly big chunk of Pitt’s total 29 points scored after halftime.

But even though Carrington and Lowe scored, they were a combined 2-of-9 from three, and Pitt as a team was 5-of-29 from outside.

Pitt’s issues were also compounded by UNC’s success on the glass. The Tar Heels out-rebounded the Panthers 51-41, highlighted by 16 offensive rebounds that UNC turned into 15 second-chance points.

While there were 46 three-points attempts between the two teams, a lot of action took place closer to the rim. Pitt and UNC combined to score 50 points in the paint - 26 for the Tar Heels; 24 for the Panthers - and there were 15 blocked shots in the game, too. Guillermo Diaz Graham had four blocks and two steals for the Panthers to go with his 10 points.

Pitt (9-5, 0-3) will go to Louisville on Saturday for a noon tipoff against the Cardinals (5-7, 0-1). That game will be broadcast on the The CW Network.