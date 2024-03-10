In the aftermath of Pitt’s 81-73 win over North Carolina State on Saturday night, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was asked a variety of things in his postgame press conference. He talked about what specifically led to Pitt’s win on Saturday, his team’s outlook on the upcoming ACC Tournament, and also about his team’s NCAA Tournament chances.

Capel was never really given a direct question about Blake Hinson and after a while the head coach stopped his answer and pivoted right into a deep reflection about his senior star and what he has done for him personally and also the Pitt program.

“And look, man, we can’t say enough about Blake,” Capel began to say. “I mean, what he has meant to this program and specifically for me…”

The senior forward delivered another vintage Hinson performance on Saturday with a 21-point showing. He hit a few signature long-range 3s and led his team to another home victory and also the team’s 21st overall win of the year.

Those types of games have been the norm over the past two years under Hinson, but on Saturday, it was his final game playing inside the Petersen Events Center. Hinson has been able to instill a unique brand of confidence around the team, while doing so with the appreciation of being given another chance.

Prior to his arrival, Pitt had reeled off six consecutive losing seasons, with four of those under Capel himself. Before his time at Pitt, Hinson had already had two different college stops, missed two seasons in a row, and knew his time with the Panthers represented a final chance to get his career on the right trajectory.

“Our paths crossed for a reason,” Capel said during his appreciation for Hinson.

That is a great way of putting it.

Hinson’s time in a Pitt uniform is one of the more prolific two-year runs this program has ever seen from an individual standpoint, but he has helped reshape the entire trajectory for Pitt over these two seasons and probably helped save Capel’s job in the process.

“We needed him,” Capel said. “He needed us. And it’s been an unbelievable journey that we’ve been on together. And grateful that we still have more to do.”

Hinson’s tenure at Pitt includes some impressive milestones. He is the school’s single-season 3-point record holder with 106 and counting. That mark has gotten him into the top-15 in ACC history as well. His 203 career makes at Pitt has him in position to land in the top five of the school’s all-time list as well. He became the fourth fastest player to reach 1,000 points at Pitt, recorded just the seventh 40-point game for the school, and has simply been a catalyst for this program’s overall revival with 42 regular season wins during his time here.

Hinson finished the regular season averaging 18.8 points per game, tied for second in the ACC with PJ Hall of Clemson, and trailing only North Carolina’s RJ Davis. He has become one of the best players in the conference over the past two seasons and should be in line to be first team All-ACC when it is announced later this week.

Pitt lost 11 straight games to NC State from 2014-2021 prior to Hinson’s arrival. He has led the Panthers to four-straight wins over the Wolfpack during his two years here. NC State head coach Kevin Keatts has witnessed first-hand what Hinson had brought to the Pitt lineup.

“Anytime you’ve got a hybrid forward that can score from inside out, they’re always the toughest matchups in college basketball,” Keatts said of Hinson. “I call them the tight ends of college basketball, where a tight end they can run, they can block, and they can catch. Where you got a forward in basketball that you can kind of move around and do different things, I think that’s what makes him a tough matchup.”

Fittingly enough, Hinson was once a big-time football recruit, a tight end at that, something Keatts did not know prior to giving that answer, but it seems oddly appropriate for an opposing coach to liken his basketball game to the position he used to play in football.

Hinson’s run at Pitt will always be synonymous with clutch moments and many of those happened inside of the Petersen Events Center. He played his final game there with an announced crowd of 10,700 in the building showing their gratitude to him before, during, and after his senior night performance.

“It’s all good, man,” Hinson said when asked what it was like to play his final game in Oakland. "I always play like this in my last game here, so it wasn’t too much different.”

Hinson’s penchant for playing well at home has not gone unnoticed. He fueled memorable wins last season like the comeback victory over Miami, the eight 3s he made against Wake Forest, and played a huge hand in Pitt’s dominant win over Syracuse on senior night a year ago.

He’s been as good, if not better this year.

Following Saturday’s victory, Pitt ended the regular season with six straight wins inside the Petersen Events Center. During those six games Hinson averaged 24.1 points per game and shot 54% from three.

For those that have followed the Pitt program closely over the past two years, it’s easy to see Hinson’s loud and engaging personality. It could be taken the wrong way at times, but there has probably not been a player during Capel’s six-year tenure who has bought into his message the way Hinson has.

His outlook is something Capel will be looking for when building his team in the future.

“I think the biggest thing, though, and the biggest example that Blake has given to every kid in this program and even us as a staff: you want people that are grateful,” Capel explained. “You want people that appreciate being here. And for as long as I’m the coach here, I’m going to fight to have that, to get guys that appreciate.”

Hinson has routinely shown off gratitude when talking about his individual success, because he typically points to the school that allowed for him to do it.

This should not be seen as the season-end piece to Hinson’s time at Pitt, because the journey is not quite over just yet. The Panthers have climbed out of the basement following a 1-5 start in ACC play and risen all the way to a fourth place finish and earned a double bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament.

Pitt will return to action on Thursday and will face either Wake Forest, Notre Dame, or Georgia Tech in the quarterfinal round. Hinson’s larger than life personality will be ready for the big stage in Washington D.C. and his shot making ability makes him a serious threat to any opponent in big-time March games.

He might stand out over his teammates in certain games or moments, but behind the scenes, his head coach knows he is just grateful to be part of the greater sense of the team.

"No one’s bigger than the program,” Capel stated. “Whether it’s me, whether it’s whoever the best player is, whether it’s Charles Smith, Dejuan Blair, Jamie (Dixon), no one’s bigger than the program. And he has been so grateful and appreciative to the city, the Zoo, the fans, us as a staff, the University, everybody, and it’s been really, really awesome to be around every day.”