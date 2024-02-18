It was one of Hinson’s first practices at Pitt two falls ago, shortly after he arrived as a transfer from Iowa State, where he never played in two years following two seasons at Ole Miss. During that practice, Hinson did something that seems pretty uncharacteristic.

When it comes to Blake Hinson shooting three’s, Jeff Capel only had to tell him once.

Indeed, it’s hard to imagine Hinson shooting more than he has in the last two seasons. Through 61 games as a Panther, he has attempted 467 three’s, an average of 7.7 per game. He shot 255 of them last year and he’s already at 212 this season with six regular-season games and a TBD number of postseason games left to play, putting Brandin Knight’s record of 261 attempts in serious jeopardy.

But Hinson’s not just shooting three’s. He’s making them, too, and with 91 makes after 25 games, he’s got a great chance at catching Ashton Gibbs, who set the Pitt record for three-point makes in a season with 102 more than a decade ago.

Hinson has been doing more than break records with his three-point shooting, though. His play has been the key to Pitt’s run over the last eight games, as the Panthers have bounced back from losing four out of five to win seven of eight. That hot streak has seen Pitt go from the bottom of the ACC to the top four in the conference, with impressive wins at Duke, Virginia and N.C. State alongside comfortable victories like the one against Notre Dame two weeks ago or Louisville on Saturday night.

And Hinson has been right in the middle of it. In the last eight games, he is averaging 21.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 53.6% from the field and 50.7% from three. He has made 34 three-pointers in that stretch and scored 20 points or more four times.

The run started with an awe-inspiring 24 points on a perfect seven-for-seven from three at Duke in January, and it went to a new level on Saturday night when Hinson set a Petersen Events Center Pitt record with 41 points.

It was the seventh time in school history that a Pitt player has scored 40 or more in a game, and it ranks as the third-highest scoring game ever by a Panther. He also made nine three-pointers in the game, tying the Pitt record he set earlier this season in the Panthers’ win at West Virginia.

“All credit to the coaches,” Hinson said Saturday night. “I’ve been to three different schools and haven’t been on any pace like this. So it’s the coaches letting me have the freedom and giving me the confidence as well. Mixed in with the work, and this is the result.”

“I have learned with Blake,” Capel said, “and I learned this last year in coaching him - he has the freedom to take bad shots at times. Because it’s something that can get him going, and I understand that about him. He can be off; he missed his first shot. And it’s something that he’s earned, because it can be the one thing that gets him going.”

Hinson gets Pitt going, too. On Saturday night, the Panthers slumped a bit in the first 10 minutes, taking an 11-2 lead but watching Louisville go on a 10-0 run to get in front.

Then Hinson took over. He made his next five attempts, and before the Cardinals knew what hit them, Pitt was ahead by double digits.

“Well, first and foremost, he has the respect of everyone, all of his teammates,” Capel said. “Not just respect; they revere him, because of the type of guy that he is. He’s an unbelievable teammate. He’s not a good teammate; he’s an unbelievable teammate. He’s so positive, he’s so encouraging, he wants them to succeed and he wants us to win. He’s grateful, he’s appreciative. He’s someone that’s been a joy for all of us, all of us in our basketball program to be around since he stepped foot on campus.”