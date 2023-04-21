Blake Hinson announced via his Instagram account this morning that he will be entering his name into the NBA pre-draft process, while keeping open the option to return to Pitt for his senior year. Hinson, a second team All-ACC pick, led Pitt in both scoring at 15.3 points and 6 rebounds per game this past season.

The deadline to enter the NBA draft process is Sunday. The combine takes place May 15-21 in Chicago. The deadline for players to return the school is May 31st, while the draft itself takes place on June 22nd in Brooklyn.

Hinson came to Pitt ahead of last season as a transfer from Iowa State. He had taken the prior two seasons off before emerging as one of the stars for Pitt's first NCAA Tournament team since 2016. Prior to a stop at Iowa State, Hinson was a two-year starter for Ole Miss where he averaged double figures both seasons for the Rebels.

Hinson flashed his potential early on for Pitt with a 27-point performance in the team's season opener this year. He showed off his clutch shooting ability in Pitt's early season conference wins over North Carolin and Virginia by making late three-pointers. He also helped spark Pitt's come-from-behind win over Miami by making a three-pointer and adding a tip-in in Pitt's closing 11-0 run over the Hurricanes.

Hinson's three-point prowess defined his 2022-23 season and his role for this Pitt team. He finished the year with 97 three-pointers made, good for third most in a single season at Pitt trailing only Ashton Gibbs and Jared Wilson-Frame. Hinson connected on eight made three-pointers in Pitt's win over Wake Forest in January, when the team set a team record with 18 for a single game.

Hinson supplied five double-doubles on the season, including a 25-point and 13-rebound effort in Pitt's 84-82 win over Syracuse in December. He continued to torment the Orange with six made three-pointers in Pitt's regular season finale win at a sold-out Petersen Events Center.

The 6'7" forward also provided Pitt with a few March moments. Hinson drained a deep three-pointer late in the game in Pitt's narrow NCAA Tournament victory over Mississippi State in Dayton. Despite a losing effort, he also scored 18 against Xavier in Pitt's second round exit.

Should Hinson remain in the NBA Draft, then it would leave Pitt with only one returning starter off of this past season's 24-win team in 6'11' junior center Federiko Federiko. The Panthers still have to feel comfortable about the state of the roster even with Hinson's status looming. Pitt has had some recent momentum after landing transfer portal pickups like Zack Austin of High Point and Ishmael Leggett from Rhode Island in the past two weeks.

The Panthers are also bringing in a talented three-man recruiting class with Marlon Barnes, Carlton Carrington, and Jaland Loew. Pitt's prize recruit last year, Dior Johnson, is set to make his collegiate debut next season. Pitt also has promising sophomores in the Diaz Graham twins.

Hinson leaving would certainly create a void, however, as Pitt would be losing its top five scorers off of last season's team should he chose to remain in the draft. Pitt has two scholarships to use to add to next year's roster, and Hinson leaving would make for three.