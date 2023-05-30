Pitt’s leading scorer and rebounder from last season will be back for one more round with the Panthers.

After testing the NBA Draft process, senior forward Blake Hinson has decided to return to Pitt for his final season of college eligibility, the men’s basketball program announced Tuesday afternoon.

Hinson announced in April that he would enter the NBA Draft process while maintaining his eligibility. The process allowed Hinson to work out with NBA teams and get feedback on his readiness for the pro level. The deadline for players to make a final decision on continuing with the Draft or returning to college is Wednesday night at 11:59 pm.

The 2022-23 season was Pitt’s most successful in nearly a decade, and Hinson was a big piece of the Panthers’ success. He led the team in points (15.3) and rebounds (6.0) per game and was one of two players in the NCAA to average at least 15 and 6 while making 95 or more three’s last season.

He scored in double figures in 30 of Pitt’s 36 games, topped 15 in 20 games and posted nine 20-point performances. Hinson also made 97 three-point shots - the third-most in Pitt history.

For his efforts, Hinson earned second-team All-ACC honors and was named the CollegeInsider.com Riley Wallace Award winner, which is presented to the top impact transfer in the nation.

A native of Deltona (Fla.), Hinson arrived at Pitt last offseason as a transfer from Iowa State, although he never played for the Cyclones during his two years in Ames. Prior to Iowa State, he spent two seasons at Ole Miss.

For the 2023-24 season, Hinson is a key piece. Jeff Capel and his staff are bringing in several impact freshmen as well as a pair of transfers to fill out the lineup and depth, but Hinson’s shot-making ability as a 6’7” forward figures to be the centerpiece of Pitt’s attack.