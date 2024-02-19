Blake Hinson led Pitt to a pair of wins last week and put up a career performance along the way. On Monday, Hinson was recognized for those efforts and was named ACC Player of the Week by the conference. It marked the second time Hinson has collected the honor this season. He was also named the Jersey Mike's Naismith Men’s College Player of the Week.

Hinson averaged 34 points and 4.5 rebounds in Pitt’s two wins last week and made 53.8% (14-26) of his three-point attempts. He scored 27 points in the Panthers’ 74-63 upset win over No. 21 Virginia on Tuesday. In that game, Hinson drained five three-pointers to help Pitt secure its second top-25 road win of the season.

Hinson remained hot through the weekend, as he torched Louisville for a career-high 41 points. The senior forward produced the seventh 40-point game in Pitt history and became the first Panther to do it since Jamel Artis scored 43 on Louisville back in 2017.

Hinson connected on nine three-pointers against the Cardinals, a school record that he already held after making nine against West Virginia earlier this season. For the Pitt forward, it did not occur to him that he was having that type of game in the moment.

“I actually didn’t realize I tied the three-point record, which is cool,” Hinson said after the game. “Which is my own, so that’s cool…Honestly, I definitely knew I was putting up a lot of points, but I didn’t know I was on any record-breaking streaks.”

His performance on Saturday caught national attention and there has been more buzz around him Hinson on social media. Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said he does not see a change in his star player.

“He doesn’t get caught up in that stuff, I really don’t think he pays attention to it,” the Pitt coach said on Monday. “I’ve never heard him talk about it. I really haven’t heard the guys talk about it. He just plays the game and takes the day that’s in front of him and tries to make the best of that day.”

Hinson has been putting together a stellar senior season and it is deserving of the added buzz and also worthy of first team All-ACC consideration. He is currently averaging 19.2 points per game, which is good for third in the conference trailing only Armando Bacot of North Carolina and Clemson’s PJ Hall. Hinson leads the ACC and is tied for fifth nationally in made three-point field goals with 91.

Hinson’s performance on Saturday helped him notch off some impressive career milestones as well. He went over 1,000 points in his Pitt career, making him the fourth fastest player to achieve 1,000 points at Pitt as he did it in 61 games. The senior became the 48th member of Pitt’s 1,000-point club and the only two-year player to hold that distinction.

Hinson also became just the third Pitt player to have two seasons of 90-or-more three-pointers in a year joining Jason Matthews (1990-91) and Ashton Gibbs (2011-12). He is now up to to 188 made three-pointers in his Pitt career, placing him 9th on the school’s all-time list. Hinson needs three more to pass Carl Krauser to move into eighth place.

"I thought he’d be good; I didn’t know he’d be this,” Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said after Hinson put up a historic performance on Saturday. “When he got here and we started working with him, I remember in practice, it may have been one of our first practices, and he passed up a shot. He passed up a three. And I told him, ‘Don’t pass up three’s. If you have an open shot, shoot the basketball.’ And I don’t think I’ve had to say that to him again.”

Hinson has shot Pitt right back into contention this season as well. Both of his performances last week helped lead Pitt to two key conference wins as the Panthers have soared all the way into a tie for fourth place in the ACC standings after a 1-5 start.

Pitt has won five in a row and seven of right to put itself back on the map for NCAA Tournament consideration.

“Yeah, at the end of the day, the most special thing that happened today was we won and we’re on a five-game win streak,” Hinson told reporters on Saturday. "That’s the most special thing and that’s the most important for this team.”

The Panthers return to action on Tuesday with a road game against Wake Forest, which will be another crucial game in the ACC standings for both sides. Pitt previously defeated the Demon Deacons 77-72 back on January 31st.