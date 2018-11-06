Dewayne Hendrix came to Pitt looking for a fresh start following the 2014 season. He had to sit out the 2015 season, but as a former top-100 recruit, the Tennessee transfer was expected to be one of the anchors of the Pitt defense for years to come.

Things have not gone as planned for Hendrix. He suffered a season-ending injury in the first half of the first game in 2016 against Villanova. Then the 2017 season came and went for Hendrix and it was marred by inconsistent play. He came up with some big sacks in the Virginia Tech and Miami games, but those plays were few and far between.

It felt as though he may never live up to the hype.

Fast-forward to present day and Hendrix recorded a career-high 2.5 sacks in Pitt’s 23-13 win over Virginia and helped lead a pass rush that sacked Virginia quarterback five times on Friday night. The Panthers are off to a 4-1 start in conference play and are the current leaders in the ACC Coastal Division. That kind of defensive performance in a divisional game is a big reason why the Panthers are starting to string together some success.

On Monday, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi gave Hendrix credit for his improvement.

“I guess he's really attaching himself to the details of this game. It's not about how big, fast, strong you are, but the knowledge is starting to kick in with them as far as tendencies.”

Hendrix has all the tools you would expect from a former top-100 recruit. He checks in at an imposing 6-foot-4 and and 265-pounds. For whatever reason it took him a while to put things together, but things are appearing to click now.

“Sometimes it takes a little bit longer,” Narduzzi said of his defensive end. “But he's a smart kid. He's really starting to take advantage of the things he knows about on offense. He's not worried about what he's doing, he's worried about what the other guys are doing.”

The leadership aspect Narduzzi refers to is certainly noteworthy as Hendrix does have a quiet demeanor. In the preseason a number of different defensive linemen were asked if there was one specific leader of their unit, and nobody mentioned Hendrix.

Narduzzi described Hendrix being vocally into the Virginia game when the offense had the ball and that struck him, as that never would have happened before.

“Dewayne is always listening, nicest kid in the world, listening what everybody has to say,” Narduzzi said. “He went off leading. We talk about seniors leading. Every game, I think he's feeling confident enough, well enough in what's going on, he's now stepping up and saying stuff, which is awesome.”

Hendrix is ahead of last year’s pace for sacks and tackles for loss this season. With three games remaining, having a talented pass-rusher start to put everything together can only help Pitt’s chase at the ACC Coastal title.

