When Pitt travels to Central Florida on Saturday, it may be a bit of a homecoming for some of the Panthers.

14 members of the Pitt football team came up through the prep ranks in Florida; that represents the second-largest contingent of players on the team outside of Pennsylvania.

In addition to the current players, Pitt has commitments from six players lined up in the class of 2019 from the Sunshine State as well. As one of the most fertile recruiting states in the country, any chance Pitt can get down there is a big opportunity on the recruiting front.

For the players, it’s just a chance to go home.

“It’s a pretty cool experience,” Pitt sophomore corner back Damarri Mathis said of playing back in Florida. “I got a lot of people from home coming and supporting me. Just ready to get out there and play good and get a good team win.”

With Florida being such a strong recruiting state, it’s not uncommon for opposing players to take these individual rivalries back to high school. Mathis recalled he squared off against Central Florida wide receiver Tre Nixon in high school, even remembering the little details.

“He got me on one pass, but I think he only had like two catches,” Mathis said. As for the game itself? “We lost the game, third round.”



Not only does it go back to old high school rivalries, it goes back to coaching. Many of the in-state programs in Florida rarely have to leave the state for recruiting, so naturally some of the players on the Pitt roster had the opportunity to attend UCF and have familiarity with the program.

“Yea they recruited pretty good because I’m close in the area,” Mathis said. “I always wanted to play out of state and get away from home and that type of deal.”

In addition to Mathis, Pitt features some other prominent players from Florida like defensive linemen Rashad Weaver and Keyshon Camp along with receivers Rafael Araujo-Lopes and Shocky Jacques-Louis. Some of the top players in Pitt’s 2019 recruiting class includes Florida standouts like Khadry Jackson and Brandon Hill.

The connections don’t stop with the players and recruits. Associate head coach and Defensive line coach Charlie Partridge is also from Florida, and was once the head coach of Florida Atlantic as well. His connections to those days have aided in Pitt’s recruiting efforts in the state of late.

The Pitt players know that it won’t be a welcomed trip home as Central Florida is riding a 16-game winning streak and owners of a top-15 national ranking. The Knights also have one of the most prolific offenses in college football, which will take up much of the focus for the defense this week. Pitt is also coming off a loss and the focus seems entirely on the game ahead for the Florida players and not just returning home.

“I just feel like it’s a new task at hand and we play every week game-by-game,” Mathis said. “It’s just another opportunity to get better and show what we can do as a defense.”