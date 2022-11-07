Pitt junior defensive end Dayon Hayes will be "subject to team disciplinary measures" after his arrest this weekend, head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a released statement.

Hayes was arrested early Sunday morning on misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a domestic incident.

"The incident involving Dayon Hayes is incredibly disappointing and concerning," Narduzzi said in an official statement. "I take all disciplinary matters very seriously, and that is especially the case with situations of this kind.

"Our players know they are accountable for their actions, both on and off the field. I’ve conveyed this to Dayon, who will be immediately subject to team disciplinary measures in addition to any legal consequences that may arise. The details of that discipline will remain a private matter."

Narduzzi opened his weekly press conference on Monday with the following comment on Hayes:

"I've already released a statement on my behalf and don't want to answer any further questions on it," Narduzzi said. "As a head football coach and as a parent, I'm very, very disappointed in what happened. It's something that we coach very hard against - not only football-wise, it's how we act as people."

Hayes, a junior from Westinghouse Academy, has played in five games this season, missing four due to injury. He has recorded seven tackles in those five games.

He was removed from Pitt's official two-deep release this week.