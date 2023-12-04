Amidst plenty of movement in the transfer portal, Pitt will have its top pass-rusher back in 2024.

Senior defensive end Dayon Hayes announced Monday night that he plans to return to the Panthers next season. Hayes, a Westinghouse alum who was a four-star prospect in the recruiting class of 2020, will be eligible to play in 2024 as a super senior.

After three years as a reserve, Hayes moved into the starting lineup in 2023 and led the Panthers in tackles for loss with 10.5. He was seventh on the team and first among defensive linemen in total tackles with 45, and he had the second-most sacks on the team with four.

According to Pro Football Focus, he also recorded a team-high 42 pressures, which tied for sixth-most in the ACC this season.

Hayes is the third of Pitt’s 13 potential super seniors to decide to return for their final seasons of eligibility. Offensive lineman Jason Collier and tight end Karter Johnson have also chosen to return to Pitt for one final year.

Hayes’ announcement came hours after redshirt freshman end Samuel Okunlola announced that he would be leaving the Panthers to enter the transfer portal. Redshirt senior Nate Temple also entered the portal last week, so while Hayes’ return is a positive for Pitt’s defensive end group, the Panthers are also fairly thin there and will likely need help from the portal.