Pitt’s win over Boston College last Thursday was keyed by a strong defensive effort that held the Eagles to just one touchdown, and on Monday, one of the Panthers’ top defenders in that game earned some individual honors.

Dayon Hayes, the senior defensive end who has started every game for Pitt this season, was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against Boston College. Hayes had six tackles in the win, including three tackles for loss and two sacks, and broke up two passes. He doubled up on stats during one play when he broke up a pass by BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who then caught the deflection was tackled for a loss by Hayes himself.

“He had a heck of a game, and he's a super kid that just keeps getting better,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said Monday. “He's still a baby. Everybody would like him to grow up faster than he is. He's going to be really good in another year. He had spurts a year ago when he did get in there, and then just consistency all the time.”

Hayes leads all Pitt defensive linemen with 40 total tackles through 11 games and he leads the team with 9.5 tackles for loss. His four sacks trail fellow defensive end Samuel Okunlola and linebacker Shayne Simon, who have four each. According to Pro Football Focus, he has recorded 39 pressures - the most on the team and the sixth-most in the ACC this season.

Hayes is the third Pitt player to receive weekly conference honors this season. After the win over Louisville, cornerback M.J. Devonshire was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week and Okunlola was named ACC Rookie of the Week.

Pitt (3-8, 2-5) will finish the regular season at Duke this Saturday.