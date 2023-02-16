TJ Harvison knows it will likely take some patience before he sees significant game action as a college football player and he is understanding of that. The freshman running back from Georgia enrolled at Pitt early in order to get a leg up on classwork and learn the playbook and hopes by putting in that early work will pay off over time.

“I feel like if I keep learning the playbook and doing what I need to be doing, then my time will come and if it’s not this season, then for sure next season,” Harvison told reporters on Wednesday.

Harvison comes to Pitt as a decorated recruit. He was a three-star prospect according to Rivals.com and helped lead his Bowdon High School team to a state championship as a senior a few short months ago. Harrison rushed for 2,026 yards and 23 touchdowns on the year. He is biding his time now as an underclassmen, but believes he can bring that same winning mindset to Pitt.

“Winning, that’s one of my main focuses,” Harvison explained. “Just coming here and trying to be on the same page and learn from some of those older guys first until it’s my turn and when it is my turn, just be that leader I was from my high school team to help the winning keep going.”

Harvison knows playing running back at Pitt means following in a long line of great players. He is aware of the history from many years ago, but also was impressed with Pitt’s rushing attack in 2022 as well.

"Just from the past I’d say I watched a lot of James Conner, Tony Dorsett, and also just last year’s running back, Izzy (Abanikanda), was a great guy to watch and learn from and now I also have three god vets to learn from: DC, Rodney, and C’Bo.”

Harvison credited veterans Daniel Carter, Rodney Hammond, and C’Bo Flemister for taking him under their wing early on in his Pitt career.

“It’s been going pretty smooth,” Harvison said when asked how learning the playback has been going. “I’d say what makes it easy about learning the playbook is every Wednesday we go walk-throughs in individuals and things like that at the indoor (facility) that really helps you learn the playbook.”

Pitt did not pursue Harvison much until later in his senior season. He did have additional offers from the likes of Boston College, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, and Virginia. Harvison said it was Pitt’s consistency on the recruiting trail that led him to the Steel City.

“For one, just my relationship with Coach Powell,” he explained as to why he picked Pitt. “He talked to me on the phone and how he treated me and he always checked in on me. He was just very consistent and not only Coach Powell, but Coach Archie Collins too and Coach Narduzzi. The communication was there and the relationships were there.”

Harvison did have to give up the final months of his senior year and noted it was tough to leave his family. He said waking up early has been a big adjustment he has been getting used to since arriving in Pittsburgh. As for the city itself, he feels pretty comfortable and called Pittsburgh ‘very chill.’ His roommate is fellow early enrollee, Braylan Lovelace, a Pittsburgh area native who has helped Harvison get a lay of the land.

Harvison understands there are some veterans in the room like Hammond and Flemister who will see a bulk of the carries. He is OK with grinding for now behind those guys, but believes he has plenty to contribute to this team.

“I feel like my game is speed, elusiveness, and power,” Harvison explained. “I try to mix all of those three in one and try to be the best version of myself as a running back.”