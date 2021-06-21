Hansberry: 'The Pitt visit was great'
Last Monday, Jeff Capel and the Pitt staff hosted Amani Hansberry, and the four-star prospect from St. John’s in Washington (D.C.) gave the visit high reviews. “The Pitt visit was great. I had a lo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news