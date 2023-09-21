There is no question Pitt is sputtering on the offensive side of the ball right now. The Panthers failed to score a touchdown in their 17-6 loss to West Virginia last week and the team only totaled 211 yards against the Mountaineers.

The passing game struggles with Phil Jurkovec have been well documented by now, but another area that is also lagging behind as well is the rushing attack. Pitt rushed for 217 yards in the opening game against Wofford, but have totaled just 213 yards on the ground over the past two games.

There were some concerns as to whether the passing game would be significantly improved this year with another transfer quarterback running the offense, but the sense around the team is that they would still be able to run the ball with a group fronted by junior Rodney Hammond.

The only problem is that has not been the case.

Hammond has totaled 95 yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns on the season. He was featured early on last week against West Virginia, but still only ended the contest with 49 yards on 14 carries.

Hammond entered the year as the team’s most experienced back and the obvious choice to be the featured player in the backfield. He served as the No. 2 to Israel Abanikanda the past two years and entered this season with 963 rushing yards and 12 career touchdowns.

“I’m a team player. I’m not really frustrated at all,” Hammond told reporters after practice on Wednesday. “So whatever we’ve got to do to win, that’s what I’m here to do.”

The team may need more from Hammond this week, as the 1-2 Panthers will look to upset No. 17 and undefeated North Carolina with an 8:00 p.m. kick at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night.

The usage for Hammond has been a bit surprising, but given the way the coaches have talked since the start of the season, they aren’t really disguising it either. Pitt has used Daniel Carter and C’Bo Flemister along with Hammond as part of a three-man rotation, which seemingly has stunted the theory of ‘feeding the hot hand’, because all three players haven’t gotten that chance to stay on the field long enough.

“So here’s the deal: all the guys in my room are capable,” Pitt running backs coach Andre Powell said earlier in the week. “Just like everything else, we evaluate and go, how can we do this better? How can we put our team in a better position to win? So all of those things we evaluated, and we’ll make all the necessary adjustments to make that happen.”

Perhaps the necessary adjustment is giving the most talented back on the roster the bulk of the snaps. Powell noted Hammond has has ‘never been a guy who’s had 20 carries in a game.’

The only thing is, he has done that before.

Hammond started two games in Abanikanda’s absence last season and he produced 217 yards and three touchdowns combined in those two efforts, both wins for Pitt over UCLA and Syracuse. Even though it wasn’t a start, Hammond was Pitt’s most explosive back in the 2022 backyard Brawl, totaling 129 yards and two touchdowns on 18 offensive touches.

Hammond has certainly displayed the ability of being an every-down back previously, but simply has not gotten the chance to do it in 2023.

Despite his smaller stature, than say someone like Abanikanda, Hammond has been able to bounce off tackles and gain extra yards throughout his career, an area of the game he relishes.

“I like contact,” he explained. "I like getting extra yards, if I’ve got to make contact to get extra yards that’s what I’ll do. I kind of consider myself a power back.”

Hammond churned out 41 yards on seven carries in Pitt’s opening drive against West Virginia, the best one the team had all game, but he was not on the field for the second drive and saw the playing time level out to that same three-man rotation for the remainder of the game.

“It felt good,” Hammond said of Pitt’s first possession last week. "We were moving the ball and that’s all I want to do is move the ball and put up points and we’re going to look forward to putting up more points this week.”

The Panthers still got production from its other backs against West Virginia at times, as Flemister broke off a pair of 12-yard gains on his six carries, proving he can maybe be the change of pace guy for the offense.

“If I’m in the game or he’s in the game, like we’re not missing a beat,” Hammond said of his teammate. “Both of us are capable of winning us the game. If I’m on the field there’s going to be good production, if C’Bo is on the field there’s going to be good production.”

The Panthers need good production on Saturday as they will try keep pace with a North Carolina offense fronted by Heisman hopeful Drake Maye. Pitt’s offense has shown very little it will be able to keep up, while the defense just hasn’t faced a player of his caliber yet this season, so it’s hard to project how they will respond.

Hammond isn’t worried about the noise going on around him, and believes his time is ultimately coming.

“I mean, we’ve got a plan,” he explained. “We’ve got a plan for me, so whatever they need me to do I’m going to be ready to do it. I didn’t really notice what was going on, but I know we’ve got a plan for me. I’m not really worried about anything.”

Hammond has not been short on confidence since he arrived in Pittsburgh as a three-star recruit from Virginia. After rushing for 66 yards in the fourth quarter against Clemson, he was pretty confident in his abilities and still has that same exuberance heading into Saturday’s showdown with the Tar Heels.

“Just me being out there, that should already scare you,” Hammond said of his playmaking ability. “On any given play I can make something happen. If you sleep on me, that’s your choice.”

It still comes down to opportunities for a player like Hammond. He has always seemed to be more effective in games where he gets more touches when looking back at the first two years of his career. For a Pitt team on the ropes after two-straight losses, perhaps a steadying presence on offense like Hammond might be the right recipe heading into a tough matchup on Saturday against a ranked team.