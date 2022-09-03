Rodney Hammond did not come into the 2022 season as Pitt’s starting running back, but the expectation was that he would have an important role for this team. Hammond showed flashes of potential as a true freshman in 2021, and on Thursday night with a national audience watching, he put up a memorable performance in Pitt’s 38-31 win over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl.

Hammond rushed 16 times for 74 yards and had two powerful touchdown runs in which he broke tackles and carried defenders into the end zone. The Virginia native also had two receptions for 55 yards, including a dazzling 49-yard catch in run in the third quarter that set up his own 11-yard score.

“I feel like I had a lot of steam, but going against my defense everyday is tough,” Hammond said after posting 129 all purpose yards. “I’ve got the best defense in college football. They prepared me to get ready for this first game and I look forward to keep going the rest of this season.”

Hammond provided some much needed energy to the rushing game on Thursday that was lacking production early on against West Virginia. Starting tailback Israel Abanikanda was bottled up for the most part with only 15 rushing yards. Abanikanda did break loose for the game-tying touchdown on a 24-yard catch, but Hammond was the jolt the running game needed.

Hammond is listed at 5’9” and 200-pounds. Despite his stature, he runs with power and determination and it was on display multiple times throughout Thursday’s contest. Hammond’s third quarter touchdown was an 11-yard scamper. The West Virginia defense made initial contact with him at the 9-yard line, but he carried defenders, and maybe received a bit of help from a teammate.

“It was awesome, and if you watch too, on one of those (Ryan) Jacoby picks him up and like pushes him in there,” Slovis said of the third quarter touchdown. “It was a team effort, but Rodney is a great player. That kind of made my day to see the O-Line give him a shove and Rodney kind of carried the rest on his back.”

Hammond was more than happy for the help from Jacoby.

“I always thank my offensive line,” he said. “I’ve got the best offensive line, I love them. Everybody on my offensive line, I love them.”

Hammond noted he came from a small high school, and had never seen anything like the 70,000+ crowd that was on hand for Thursday’s Brawl at Acrisure Stadium, but he got a sense of what the rivalry was all about and was willing to do whatever it took to get his team the win.

“I told the offensive line anything I can do to help, I’m going to do it,” he explained. "On a short down, I’m going to get the first down no matter what, I don’t care if they have 15 guys on the field.”

Hammond was Pitt’s leading rusher in four games last season as a true freshman and finished the year with 504 yards and five scores. On Thursday with a national spotlight, it looked like he can be even more than that for his team in 2022. Hammond was an answer for a running game that struggled without him on the field.

Hammond’s presence will be key in Pitt’s week two matchup against Tennessee and throughout the season. Lost in the excitement of Pitt’s dramatic win in the final minutes, Hammond left the game late in the fourth quarter.

West Virginia’s Wesley McCormick was hit for a targeting penalty against Hammond on a helmet-to-helmet hit, but Hammond also rolled his ankle on the play. He wore a walking boot into the postgame press conference. When asked about his status moving forward, Hammond reassured he was healthy.

“I’m good, I’m ready for next week.”

That is important because one game into this journey that is the 2022 season, he looked like Pitt’s best option at running back. It may have caught West Virginia off guard, but Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi knew his sophomore back was capable of that kind of performance.

“But Rodney came in there and he runs hard,” Narduzzi said. “He's a bull and that's no surprise to the locals.”