Pitt’s running game will have its top rusher back in 2024, as Rodney Hammond announced on Saturday that he plans to return to the Panthers for his senior season.

Hammond, a junior from Norfolk (Va.), led Pitt with 547 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns last season. But his usage was limited, often in curious ways, throughout the season.

After serving as a solid No. 2 behind Israel Abanikanda in 2022, Hammond didn’t see more than six carries in either of the first two games this season, fell short of 10 carries in five of the first eight games and didn’t record 15 carries in a game until the win over Boston College in the penultimate game of the season.

When Hammond did get that workload, he delivered, rushing for 145 yards and a touchdown to lead the win over the Eagles.

In his three-year career, Hammond has recorded 15 or more carries in a game eight times, and Pitt is 8-0 in those games.

Now he’s coming back for one more season to finish his career.

“I feel like this year is a learning experience,” Hammond said after the Boston College win. “You can’t always - I mean, I don’t know how to put this, but you can’t always expect the highest level. There’s going to be ups and downs. There’s always ups and downs. This was a down year and next year is going to be the up year, so we’re staying focused. We’re ready to come back next year and handle business. We’re good.”

In addition to Hammond, Pitt is currently positioned to return Derrick Davis, Montravius Lloyd and TJ Harvison in the running back room, and 2024 recruits Juelz Goff and Yasin Willis will join as freshmen this offseason.