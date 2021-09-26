Hammond: 'Any opportunity I get, I take advantage of it'

Pitt has been looking for a spark from its running game early on in the 2021 season. While the Panthers have one the highest-scoring offenses in the country, the passing game has carried most of the weight.

During Pitt’s 77-7 win over New Hampshire on Saturday, the running game showed up as well. The Panthers rushed for 252 yards as a team and produced five touchdowns on the ground.

The spark behind that strong effort came from freshman Rodney Hammond. The Virginia native carried the ball 17 times for 100 yards and three scores. Hammond is now the first Pitt running back to rush for 100 yards in a game this season. He also became the first true freshman to rush for 100 yards since V’Lique Carter did it against Duke back in 2018.

Hammond was the third back used on Saturday, as Vincent Davis and Israel Abanikanda also produced against the Wildcats. Pitt’s top two backs combined for 125 yards on 20 carries, but it was Hammond to lead the way on the stat sheet at the end of the game.

“I never just think, when I get the chance I just do what I can do,” Hammond said about expecting carries on Saturday. “Any opportunity I get, I take advantage of it.”

He took advantage of them on Saturday. The freshman fought for extra yardage on a number of occasions, and showed surprising toughness despite being listed at 5’9” and 175-pounds.

“Yeah, he's strong, he's physical, gets north and south, and he just wiggles through,” Pat Narduzzi said of his freshman running back. "He's just going to continue to get better, I think.”

Hammond has a pretty unflappable demeanor. He doesn’t overthink things, and believes in his abilities.

“I expect me to make plays,” Hammond said. “So any defense in front of me, I can make a play.”

Pitt netted less than 100 yards in each of the prior two games. The Panthers still have a lot to prove against better competition, but Hammond appears like he can be an asset for this unit heading into conference play.

“I feel like he’s a great back,” Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison said of the freshman. "I’ve seen it in camp and I just want him to get out there a little bit more and now he’s just showing what he can do with the ball in his hands, making people miss, fighting for extra yards.”

Kenny Pickett added this on Hammond,

“Rodney’s got some juice when he runs,” the Pitt quarterback explained. “He gets his pads low and he’s tough to bring down. He’s great after contact and I know the O-Line loves him because he hits the hole hard.”

Pitt’s running game continues to be a work in progress, but it gained some confidence on Saturday. Perhaps it also found a much needed spark in Hammond.

“We just want to prove to every team in the ACC, every college football team that we can run the ball just as well as we can throw the ball,” Hammond said. “We can run the ball, too.”