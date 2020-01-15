Pitt’s list of returning starters on defense grew by one on Wednesday, and it’s a big one, as safety Damar Hamlin announced that he will be coming back to the Panthers for a fifth season.

Hamlin, a Central Catholic grad and native of McKees Rocks, played each of the last four seasons, but he only appeared in three games as a freshman in 2016. That season predated the NCAA’s change to the redshirt rule that allows a player to take a redshirt if he appears in four games or less, but Pat Narduzzi said over the last year that Pitt would be appealing to the NCAA to get a fifth year for Hamlin.

With Wednesday’s announcement, it appears the NCAA agreed.

Hamlin is a significant piece to add to Pitt’s defense, which should be quite good in 2020. He started 26 games over the last two seasons - his only missed start was the Georgia Tech game this season; he didn’t play that day due to injury - and was the Panthers’ leading tackler in 2018 with 90 stops.

This past season, Hamlin was No. 2 on the team in tackles with 84 despite playing 12 games. He and Paris Ford formed one of the best safety tandems in Pitt history, combining for 181 tackles and four interceptions while anchoring the secondary in Pitt’s defense.

The Panthers had one of the best defenses in the nation in 2019, ranking No. 15 in total defense, No. 12 in rushing defense, No. 34 in pass defense and No. 36 in scoring defense. They were also top-four in the ACC in each of those categories.

Hamlin is the latest key piece to announce his return to Pitt for the coming season. Ford also considered an early departure to the NFL but opted to come back, as did defensive linemen Jaylen Twyman and Patrick Jones.

And with Hamlin back, Pitt is now projected to effectively have seven starters returning: Hamlin, Ford, Jones, Twyman, defensive end Deslin Alexandre, cornerback Damarri Mathis and linebacker Phil Campbell. Plus, the Panthers will have cornerback Jason Pinnock (three starts in 2019), linebacker Cam Bright (three starts) and linebacker Chase Pine (one start).

On top of that, Pitt will also bring back defensive end Rashad Weaver and defensive tackle Keyshon Camp; both missed the 2019 season with injuries but were projected starters.