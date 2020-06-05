Stephon Hall committed to Pitt earlier today. Hall is a 6'2" and 165-pound safety out of nearby Central Valley High School, the same program that produced former Pitt all-conference safety and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Jordan Whitehead.

The Pitt football program has had luck in recent seasons with local players excelling on the field in the secondary. There's Whitehead, recently Buffalo Bills draft pick Dane Jackson, and of course the starting safety tandem this upcoming season in Damar Hamlin and Paris Ford.

Hall's commitment will give him the chance to follow in that legacy. The proximity to his home played a big factor in his decision today.

“It just the hometown, closer to family, and I just think it’s a good opportunity for me to be a great player," Hall told Panther-Lair.com. “I just think it was the right time. I just think Pitt will excel me at that position and enhance my game and make me into the player I want to be.”

Hall was able to take a visit to Pitt back on January 18th. He had hoped to take more trips to see Pitt, but the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow for that to happen. Hall took in the basketball game that day and is looking forward to when he can take an official visit.

“It was cool, it was a good visit," he said of that trip back in January. "But I wish I went on an official one.”

The Central Valley standout credited a number of coaches from Pitt that helped in his recruitment. He noted Cory Sanders and Rob Harley. Sanders will be his position coach once he gets to Pitt.

“We got a good relationship," Hall said of his connection with Sanders.



Hall helped lead Central Valley to a 14-2 record in 2019. The Warriors claimed a WPIAL championship, but came up short in the Class-3A state title game. Hall noted the goal for this season is to take home the state title. Along the way, Hall racked up 108 tackles and three interceptions in 2019, and also rushed for 10 touchdowns on offense.

“I’m a hard-working man, I never settle for less, and I’m a competitor," Hall said of his game.