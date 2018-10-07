Pitt had a two major problems on its hands Saturday.

The Panthers' passing game was out of sync against a tough Syracuse defense and the defense had its hands full with an up-tempo Orange offense led by senior quarterback Eric Dungey.

Seemingly the only way to solve those two problems was to lean on the running game, which Pitt did - and then some.

On the third play of the fourth quarter, the Pitt pass protection broke down, which led to a strip sack of quarterback Kenny Pickett and ultimately a Syracuse field goal. Pitt senior tailback Darrin Hall knew the game was about to change right at that point.

“After that sack-fumble, (Alex) Bookser really got on himself and got on the offensive line and right then and there I was like, ‘OK it’s time to play,,'" Hall said.

He was certainly onto something. Pitt found itself trailing 34-27 with a little over 11 minutes to go in the game, and offensive coordinator Shawn Watson opted to run the ball in 21 of the team’s final 22 plays from scrimmage, including five straight runs in overtime.

“We asked for the game to just be on our backs, just put it on us,” senior tailback Qadree Ollison told reporters after the game, a 44-37 Pitt win. “Just put it on the backs, put it on the offensive line, put it on the seniors really. I think that’s what we did.”

Ollison finished the day with 192 yards on the ground and a touchdown. After falling behind two touchdowns early, Ollison ripped off a 69-yard touchdown run to get Pitt on the board and give the team some life.

“We just needed a spark,” Ollison said of his long touchdown run. “I think that provided a spark for us and then our defense went out and got a fumble recovery for a touchdown and it gave us a lot of momentum for the first half for that first quarter, so it really just gave us a spark and a lot of momentum.”

That was Ollison’s second 100-yard game of the season. Hall also shouldered the load throughout much of the game as well, and earned a 107-yard performance with two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime.

Those numbers helped Pitt do something it had not done since 2016: have two 100-yard rushers in the same game. Coincidentally enough, it was the 2016 Syracuse game where James Conner and Quadree Henderson both rushed over the century mark.

“That just goes to say how good our offensive line did today,” Hall said. "That’s 300 yards between the both of us.”

Head Coach Pat Narduzzi added, “I mean, you've got a guy rushes for, what? 194 and 108 and 107. Your offensive line did some work today and they willed it themselves,” Narduzzi said. “They are just like, Coach, just keep running it, we got you.”

“We just really wanted to impose our will as much as possible and I think we did a great job of that, just the line, man, blocking them up front," Ollison said. "They’re just moving people out of the way, so I think they did a great job of just creating seems and stuff for us to run."



Sharing the load is nothing new for both Hall and Ollison, as both players have had to show patience and share carries throughout much of their careers. Hall came into Pitt as a four-star recruit and showed flashes early in his career with a 100-yard game against Miami as a freshman. Still he has often been a reserve or a change-of-pace player in his three plus years as a Panther.

Ollison’s story is a little different. After James Conner’s knee injury in 2015, he was thrust into a starting role as a redshirt freshman and rushed for 1,121 yards. Despite the big year, Ollison never seemed to capture that magic again throughout the next two seasons.

Now, in his redshirt senior season, Ollison is off to a strong start with 596 yards and five touchdowns at the halfway point of the schedule.

That patience throughout their careers made it easy on a day like Saturday.

“We usually rotate a certain amount of plays and he ripped off a really good run got us down to the 15-yard line and I asked him, ‘Do you want to finish it? You can finish it.’ And he said he wanted to finish the drive and he did with a touchdown,” Ollison said of his fellow senior running back.

Added Hall, “It’s amazing because we compete every day and we’ve been competing for four years and for us to both have big games together, it’s just awesome.”