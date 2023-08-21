When the 2023 season ends, Matt Goncalves will have a decision to make.

This will be his fifth season at Pitt, which traditionally means the end of his eligibility. But since he was on the roster during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, he’ll have the option to come back to the Panthers for one more year in 2024, if he is so inclined.

That won’t be an easy decision for Goncalves, Pitt’s top offensive lineman and one of the best tackles in the ACC entering this season.

But it also won’t be the first time the Manorville (NY) native has had to make a decision about his future at Pitt.

In December 2021, the Panthers’ offensive line got what looked like a major boost when four starters - tackles Carter Warren and Gabe Houy, center Owen Drexel and guard Marcus Minor - announced they would all use their sixth years of eligibility to return as super seniors in 2022.

That was seen as great news for Pitt’s offense: bringing back that level of experience and talent up front gave the Panthers a tremendous chance to continue the success they had with a school-record offense and an ACC championship.

But not everyone was thrilled about the development. For players like Goncalves, who was going into his third year and was set to step into one of the tackle jobs that were supposed to be vacated by Warren and Houy, having those starters return meant another year on the bench.

So Goncalves considered his options.

“I thought I was maybe going to hit the transfer portal,” he told Panther-Lair.com at the start of training camp 2023.

It would have made sense. If Goncalves had have left Pitt after the 2021 season, he would have had no shortage of Power Five suitors, and he would have arrived at a new school with at least two and possibly three years of eligibility remaining.

He could pick his situation, too. He could find a school that needed a starting tackle, rather than one that was returning a starter. So Goncalves gave the option serious thought.

“One of my good friends, Davis Beville, he transferred to Oklahoma but I was living with him and I really consulted with him a lot,” Goncalves said. “But at the end of the day, it really came down to my family. My family helped me. And I called my offensive line coach, and he really set it into my mindset that, ‘I don’t want you to leave; I want you to stay here.’ That helped me out a lot. That was the ultimate factor: Coach Borbs (Dave Borbely), and he did a great job of kind of recruiting me again. He did a good job recruiting all of these guys back.

“I think Coach Borbs did a great job of staying strong with this line and talking to everybody and telling them, ‘Eventually one day we’re going to need you.’ And he did. Like I said, it all worked out.”

Pitt did end up needing Goncalves and fellow offensive tackle Branson Taylor. Houy missed the first three games of the season and only played in eight games total and Warren didn’t play after the first four games. As a result, Goncalves started every game last season, but while he ended up in the role he had hoped for all along.

He didn’t know that would happen, though, and when he made the decision to stick with Pitt, it was based more on the reality of the past than the potential of the future.

“I stuck with my gut,” he said. “I loved Pitt, everything I know is from here, they’ve always been loyal to me. They gave me my first Power Five offer, my first and only Power Five offer, so I wanted to stay through.

"People need depth in their lineup and I think that with me and Branson, we had that. We had a lot of depth. And I think we knew there was a certain point they were going to need us, and they did. It all worked out at the end of the day. It all worked out. So I’m glad I’m here, I love the University of Pittsburgh and I’m happy for all of those guys who went into the NFL after they came back for their sixth year, regardless of injuries. I’m very proud of them.

“Our second string was basically supposed to be our starters, so we had tremendous depth and I didn’t have an issue with it. I knew at some certain time, my time would come. And it did. Everything fell into place. I’m just very happy with the way things worked out and I’m very proud of how we all handled it last year. We won nine games and we’ve won 20 games in the past two seasons.”

Now Goncalves is set to enter his redshirt senior season having made 21 starts in 35 games played over the last three years. He’s currently penciled in as the starter at left tackle after splitting his 13 starts last season between the right and left sides, and he’s expected to be one of the leaders for Pitt’s offense.

His play has gotten attention around the conference, too. He was the lone Panther to earn preseason All-ACC recognition, but he’s not paying that honor much mind before the season starts.

“It’s a little more pressure to perform better; that’s what I want to do,” Goncalves said. “But at the end of the day, I want to keep being the same person I am. I don’t want to change anything up. I want to play how I was last year. I don’t want to switch anything up. I don’t want to have a big head or anything like that. I just want to keep doing the same things I’ve been doing.

"That stuff doesn’t mean anything until I play 12 games.”

Whenever the end of the season comes, Goncalves will have another decision to make. This time, he’ll be deciding whether to play a sixth season at Pitt or enter the NFL Draft. A seven-round mock draft on Pro Football Network recently pegged Goncalves as a second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in next spring’s Draft, and it seems likely that he’ll get that kind of feedback from pro scouts when the season ends.

“I’ve given it some thought, for sure, but right now my mind is on 12 games,” Goncalves said. “If I happen to come back, that’s great. If I happen to leave, that’s great, too. I’ve given both decisions a little bit of thought, and right now I’m just focused on football and having fun. Everything will work out itself. That’s just how I’m treating it.

“I’ve seen examples of Big Z (Blake Zubovic), that’s my best friend, and Jake Kradel and guys before, you know, good examples when they came back and their seniority and stuff like that, how much they’re helping us. And then there’s the risk of getting injured and not being able to play, stuff like that. So there’s pros and cons to it, I think, but right now, I’m not worried about it. I just want to have a great season, I want to play like I did last year, I want to stay the same person and everything will work out.”