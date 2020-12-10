Panther-lair - Goncalves relishing elevated role

Matt Goncalves earned starts at left tackle for Pitt in each of the last two games against Virginia Tech and Clemson. The 6’6” and 315-pound redshirt freshman from Manorville (NY) was filling in for starter Carter Warren, who was out due to COVID protocols.

Goncalves has been someone that has been drawing praise from his coaches and teammates since he joined the Pitt program, and he has worked his way onto the field throughout the season at times, but in recent weeks the spotlight has been on him as he has been lining up at one of the most important positions on the field.

Goncalves redshirted last year, and has been on the second team throughout most of this season. So the Long Island native has been more than happy to run with the chance he has been given of late.

“This opportunity means everything to me,” Goncalves told reporters on Tuesday. "I think I have grown tremendously over the last couple of weeks: figuring out the game plans, getting help from all the upperclassmen and stuff like that. So it means a lot to me and these last couple of weeks, I think I have grown up a little bit and came through.”

Goncalves is a natural offensive tackle by trade. It is the position he grew up playing as a kid and for Eastport-South Manor High School in New York. He has been working as a backup guard all season, and even tried his hand at center - out of necessity.

Heading into the Virginia Tech game, Pitt was without backup centers Owen Drexel and Jake Kradel due to COVID protocols, and for a time it looked as though senior starter Jimmy Morrissey could possibly miss that game as well. Pat Narduzzi and and offensive line coach Dave Borbely turned to Goncalves to be the emergency center that week in case Morrissey was unable to return.

“It was a crazy week because at first we got word of Jimmy being out, and then Owen, and then Jake Kradel too,” Goncalves said. “Those are really our three centers to go in, I started snapping the ball like four or five, six weeks ago. I knew I could do it and they just put me in there and from there I just learned all the calls and stuff like that.”

Goncalves now has starting experience at tackle, some playing experience at guard, and now some practice experience snapping the ball. The versatility is something he has been happy to acquire and he hopes that will help him heading into his sophomore season and beyond.

“I’m trying to useful all over the line, wherever they need to put me, I’ll play,” he said. “I want to be able to learn all of the positions. It helps me if I can play guard and go to over to tackle because I know the guard’s responsibilities and my responsibilities.”

Pitt should be back at full-strength on the offensive line tonight after being without three starters this week and that may return Goncalves to the bench. Even so, Narduzzi said he will keep seeing some playing time. In his first career start, he along with Carson Van Lynn and Blake Zubovic - two other linemen making their first career starts, helped pave the way for 556 yards of total offense in a 47-14 blowout win over Virginia Tech.

“Matt Goncalves has earned the right to get some reps, so yes, he will (play),” Narduzzi said of his freshman tackle. “Matt has really been solid at left tackle, and we're going to play our best five and then rotate guys in and keep them fresh for sure.”

Goncalves has finally broken through on the field, but tonight’s game against Georgia Tech marks the last regular season game of the season. Pitt could be invited to a bowl game after this contest, but the season is drawing closer to the end. Count Goncalves as someone who is disappointed by that, as he has finally found some footing in the rotation and wants to keep building off of it.

“It’s been a great two weeks and I’m starting to love every second of each day more and more,” Goncalves explained. “It’s sad to see our seniors leave from Jimmy Morrissey to Bryce Hargrove. Those guys are a big help on the line and with getting the calls out and stuff like that. So yea it is sad, but we’ll be ready for next year and be even better.”

The New York native should figure prominently into the race for a starting job next season, and given his versatility, he will have different spots where he can win a job. Aside from his ability to play multiple spots, he has some motivation as well. He said he plays with a chip on his shoulder, because he was not a highly recruited player.

“To be honest I didn’t have that many offers coming out, so when Pitt offered me I was really ecstatic and jumped on it,” Goncalves said. “I was a Pitt man as soon as I came here.”