Panther-lair - Gold dominates Blue 30-0 to take the spring game

It was a statement victory for the Gold team on Saturday afternoon, as they dominated their Blue team counterparts for a commanding 30-0 victory at Heinz Field. The Gold built a 24-0 halftime lead and out-gained Blue 396-171. Gold backup quarterback Davis Beville went 6-for-6 for 102 yards and a touchdown. The South Carolina native also rushed for a touchdown as well.

The Gold wasted little time getting the scoring going in this one. The Blue team went three-and-out to start the game on Kenny Pickett's only offensive series of the game. Junior Nick Patti marched the Gold team down for a 35-yard Ben Sauls field goal in his first action of the game, the drive was highlighted by a 36-yard completion to Taysir Mack.

Joey Yellen took over for Pickett on Blue's second offensive series, as Pickett had his shoulder pads off immediately following his only action of the day. The Blue had some momentum with a 18-yard run by Izzy Abanikanda and 16-yard catch by Jordan Addison, but the drive stalled when Gold cornerback Rashad Battle sacked Yellen, his first of two sacks of the game for the second year defensive back.

It was another strong drive for Patti on his second possession. He had a 18-yard run and connected with tight end Lucas Krull for gains of 14 and 26, the latter going for a touchdown to extend Gold's lead to 10-0 which was what the scoreboard read after one quarter.

Blue's ensuing drive stalled on a fourth down attempt, and the Gold continued to strike quickly, with this possession being led by Beville. He orchestrated a 6-play 81-yard drive capped off by a 1-yard QB keeper. Todd Sibley had a 22-yard dash earlier in the drive as one of the highlights. The Blue then marched into scoring position, but Sauls missed a 49-yard attempt, which gave Gold :51 seconds to go before the half.

Beville moved quickly as he went 3-for-3 for 69 yards in the two-minute drill setting, and the drive finished with a 25-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Jared Wayne. Gold took a 24-0 lead into the break after that.

The game moved quickly in the second half, as the two teams were looking to incorporate more younger players and avoid injuries to starters. Sibley's 8-yard touchdown in the third quarter represented the only second half scoring. The senior back had a strong day, as he finished with 56 yards on six carries.

The Blue team tried to get creative in the second half, by using safety and Kentucky transfer MJ Devonshire on offense. He was unable to haul in a pass intended for him, but did make a catch on a deflection moments later. The Aliquippa standout also intercepted a pass off of his former high school teammate Eli Kosanovich in the fourth quarter.

Despite not finding the end zone, the star player for the Blue certainly appeared to be Abanikanda. He rushed for 77 yards on six carries, including a big 42-run in the second quarter. He also showed some power as he was able to run over a defender on that drive as well.