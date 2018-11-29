When Pitt offered Will Gipson earlier this week, the Aliquippa receiver knew the opportunity to stay home and play for the local school would loom large in his decision.

When Gipson visited Pitt on Thursday, he decided to take advantage of that opportunity and became Pitt’s 19th commitment in the class of 2019.

“Honestly, I knew something was going to happen,” Gipson told Panther-Lair.com after announcing his commitment. “I thought it would happen soon, but I didn’t think this soon. When I felt like the time was right, I was going to do it. And the time was right.”

Gipson said there were some key moments during his Thursday visit that sealed the deal for the Panthers.

“When I did my photo shoot and walked on the field and saw practice, I just said, this is where I belong. It’s close to home and I can have a fanbase there. My friends and family can come to watch games. And it’s the ACC so it’s a high level of football.”

Pitt has always been a prominent school for Gipson; even before the Panthers offered, he said they were at the top of his list, largely due to what he has seen from the program in recent years.

“I see how the players get respected; they are basically famous to the Pitt fanbase,” he said. “And Pitt’s star players go to the league, so I feel like if I go in there and make an impact, I think I can go to the NFL.”

Gipson was on Pitt’s radar after impressing the coaching staff at their prospect camp in June, but after spending the first three years of his high school career playing in Aliquippa’s run-based offense, there wasn’t a lot of game film to evaluate.

This year, the Quips installed a spread offense and Gipson, 6’3” 189, has flourished. So far this season, he has caught 53 passes for 1,494 yards and 19 touchdowns.

“The Pitt coaches came to a game because they heard about me and wanted to see what the hype was about,” Gipson said. “They came and watched a game and I had three touchdowns and like 180 yards on four catches, that’s when they were like, ‘This kid’s good.’ So they started talking to me and told me to be patient.”

Gipson had been committed to Ball State until he reopened his recruitment late this fall. Rutgers joined the pursuit and offered before Pitt did; Gipson had an in-home visit with coaches from Rutgers the same day Pitt offered and he had planned to see the Scarlet Knights on an official visit in December, but with his commitment in place, that visit won’t be happening.

“I just knew I was going to have to make a decision fast because I want to sign in the early period,” he said. “When I got the Pitt offer, I was relieved. It was a school I’ve been wanting and they offered, so I knew what I had to do.”

Aliquippa will face Sharon on Saturday in the PIAA Class AAA state semifinals. If the Quips win and advance to the finals next Saturday, Gipson will take his official visit to Pitt the weekend of Dec. 14-16. If they lose, he will take the visit Dec. 7-9.

Gipson is the second receiver to commit to Pitt in the class of 2019, joining Clearwater Academy International three-star Jared Wayne.