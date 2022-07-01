Gertrude adds Pitt to his offer sheet
With the goal of signing a bigger class in 2023, the Pitt coaching staff continues to offer new targets, and one of the latest recruits to pick up an offer from Jeff Capel and the Pitt staff is gua...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news