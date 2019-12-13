Georgia WR adds Pitt offer
Earlier this week Pitt cornerbacks coach Archie Collins made some stops in the state of Georgia. One stop was at Westlake High School in Atlanta, as he offered a trio of 2021 players there includin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news