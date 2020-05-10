Preston Lavant did not expect to commit this early. And he did not expect to commit to a school he has not visited.

The Coronavirus has caused many things to happen unexpectedly the last couple months, and it played a role in Lavant's commitment.

"My initial plan was not commit even close to this early," said Lavant. "I was thinking at the earliest, I may commit right at the beginning of the season, but things changed, and I decided I was ready to commit to Pittsburgh.

"I have had a lot more time to think about it, I have had more time to talk to the coaches, and the only thing I have not been able to do the last couple of months is take visits.

"Not seeing it in person gave me a little hesitation, but I feel good about my decision. I like Pittsburgh a lot. I have had virtual tours, they send me graphics and I am happy."

Lavant said Louisville and Minnesota were up there high on his list too, but it was Kentucky who he had been talking to the most outside of Pittsburgh.

The linebacker out of Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County has never visited a college campus, but the Panther coaching staff made him feel right at home with them.

"Since they offered me, they have been coming hard after me. Really since the end of February, Pittsburgh has come at me hard.

"We quickly established a relationship and that really played big in my decision. I cannot say that any other school had the head coach, defensive coordinator and position coach recruiting me hard. Coach Pat Narduzzi FaceTimes with me, coach Randy Bates talks to me a lot and coach Rob Harley has been my guy from the beginning.

"Coach Harley is not all about football. We talk about life, we talk about life after football and he is very positive. He and all the coaches are great. The Pittsburgh staff just gave off a different vibe from the start, and that really helped me with my decision."

Lavant announced his commitment on Mother's Day to honor his mother, but this decision was made much sooner.



"I knew it was going to be Pittsburgh about a month ago," said Lavant. "I really knew it back then. I ended up telling the coaches last Monday and they were definitely excited.

"I thought about it, and just the way the coaches made me feel gave me that feeling. I know I have not been there and I know I did not plan to commit this soon, but this decision feels good and I based this off the relationships I have built with the coaching staff."