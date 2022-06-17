Georgia LB impressed Pitt coaches at camp
As the Pitt staff continues to host official visits for top targets this month, the coaching staff is also keeping an eye out for new offer candidates. Ryan McKinnis fits into the second category, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news