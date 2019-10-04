Georgia forward enjoys Oakland
John Hugley was not the only post player to visit Pitt last weekend. Three-star center Ebenezer Dowuona was also in Pittsburgh for an official visit, and the 6'10" 220-pound athlete from Newnan (Ga...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news