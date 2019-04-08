Georgia DE checks out Pitt; sets official visit
Bradyn Swinson is a 6’4” and 240-pound defensive end from Douglasville (Ga). He had been hearing from Pitt since January, so he decided to visit Pittsburgh to see what the school was all about for ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news