PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDhENldHUVRTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOEQ2V0dRVFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDhENldHUVRTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

George gets long-awaited chance to be the man in the middle

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Brandon George arrived at Pitt ahead of the 2019 season as freshman from Berks Catholic High School in Reading. George was a dominant player at the high school level, so much so that the Pitt coaches trusted him almost immediately after he arrived on campus to get on the field.

Over the past five seasons, George has appeared in 52 games in a Pitt uniform, but not one of those has been a starting assignment. George has been a special teams ace and the team’s top reserve linebackers for many years, and as he enters year six, it finally feels like it’s his turn to run with the starting middle linebacker job.

“He’s been ready for this opportunity,” Pitt linebackers coach Ryan Manalac said of his senior middle linebacker. “You think back a couple years, he's been in that fight for several years, prepared himself to be that guy for several years. Now that opportunity is here. So he's had a few dress rehearsals, so he's eager. He understands what it takes, and he's excited, and he keeps working his tail off.”

George had his best season in 2023, after posting 49 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and intercepting his first pass in college. He wrestled with the idea of leaving the program to play out his final year of eligibility elsewhere, but the Pitt coaches made it clear to him he has a role on this defense, and since he committed to that thought, there has been no turning back for the veteran linebacker.

"It feels pretty good,” George said of having the trust from the coaches. “I think as a team, we have the confidence of the coaching staff. I think as a team, we have the confidence of each other pushing forward. We understand the task at hand and people were counting us out, but everybody in this room, in these walls, knows what we've practiced for, what we've prepared for, and how we're going to come out this season.”

George has experienced highs and lows with this program. He was on the field for all 14 games during Pitt’s 2021 ACC champions season, but missed nine games in 2022, and suffered through the program’s worst season since 1998 last year.

“Yeah, it definitely causes some hard feelings, but at the end of the day, the past is the past for a reason,” George said of last year’s 3-9 campaign. “We've learned a lot since those games. We've learned a lot about ourselves since those games. We've learned a lot on what not to do and what to do in order to prepare better for the season. I think we've taken steps towards that. More than steps, I think we've taken leaps and bounds towards getting this program back on track and where we need to be.”

George’s primary goal is getting this defense, and this program, back to where it was prior to the 2023 campaign. He knows it takes more than himself, and has embraced the challenge of trying to lead his room. Pitt has six linebackers expected to see the field regularly this season. Four of those six are sophomores, while the other is a transfer in Keye Thompson. Meaning, George is easily the elder statesmen in the room.

“Brandon’s been great,” Manalac said of George’s presence in the locker room. “He comes to work every day, smile on his face, great personality. And he's gonna try to lead the charge with his work ethic, and he's certainly not afraid to speak up vocally. So very pleased with his leadership.”

While George appreciates people are looking to him, he wants to make sure he is not the only one speaking their mind, or overstepping too much. In many ways, he feels, that could have been a downfall of last year’s team, and he wants to make sure that does not happen in 2024.

“We're a collective unit,” George said of the linebackers. “It's not one voice over another. It's not me standing tall over everybody else and speaking down to them. That's not what we are. We're a unit, and we're a collective. If I'm saying something and I'm the only voice heard, that's not necessarily a good thing.”

In may ways, the youth takeover in the linebacker room has grounded George a bit. Pitt has three talented second-year guys in Jordan Bass, Rasheem Biles, and Braylon Lovelace that have brought energy and athleticism into the room. Kyle Louis, a redshirt sophomore, is another player who has brought those same qualities, and even got George to laugh during his interview last week.

“I think sometimes I have a tendency to be almost too straightforward, and them guys sometimes take a moment to light me up a little bit,” George said of his younger teammates. “I'll give them that. Sometimes a little too serious, but that's what I love about all of our guys. That's why we're a family.”

George comes off like a sixth-year senior, even when talking to the media. His knowledge of playing college football for six years now oozes out of him, even if he’s not trying to come off that way. He was asked about being a coach down the line.

“Maybe,” he said with a smirk. "I hope not for a long time, but maybe.”

George’s future could be in coaching and this 2024 season could be a springboard for that, but aside from being a leader, it’s apparent he just wants to go out and play football. It’s been a long time coming for the senior from Reading, and he finally has that chance to be the quarterback of the defense. He has a chance to leave his mark as a player, and get the team back on track after a rough 2023 campaign.

"We've all invested a lot of time into perfecting what we've built here and what we're trying to rebuild again,” George said of the team’s mindset entering the season. "I think that everybody has bought in. I can speak for my room because I'm in my room. We put a lot of time and effort into knowing each and everybody's position, each and everybody's assignment for that certain play or this certain formation or coverage. I think you're going to see that pay off this upcoming season.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3BpdHRzYnVyZ2gucml2YWxz LmNvbS9uZXdzL2dlb3JnZS1nZXRzLWxvbmctYXdhaXRlZC1jaGFuY2UtdG8t YmUtdGhlLW1hbi1pbi10aGUtbWlkZGxlIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7 CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIp LCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQi KVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVy Z3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUg bGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20v Y3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3Jl KHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1n IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0y JmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZwaXR0c2J1cmdoLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZ2VvcmdlLWdldHMtbG9uZy1hd2FpdGVkLWNoYW5j ZS10by1iZS10aGUtbWFuLWluLXRoZS1taWRkbGUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEzNiZj dj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5k IGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=