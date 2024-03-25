“I think that we’re disappointed,” Gavin said Friday evening. “We have much higher expectations than what we did this year. I have to evaluate. We do that every year, but when you get disappointed, you have to think about what we did well, what we didn’t do well and what we need to fix.”

All seven Panthers were eliminated from the tournament on Friday, leaving the Panthers without an All-American for the first time since Keith Gavin’s second season as head coach.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s been a long time since the Pitt wrestling staff left an NCAA Tournament feeling like this.

There should be ample opportunities for fixes to be made – the Panthers went 0-for-7 in Thursday’s opening round and only scored one takedown, which led to an immediate reversal and fall for the opposition – but there are also some reasons for optimism.

While Pitt saw Cole Matthews and Holden Heller end their careers on Friday, the other five NCAA qualifiers will return next season, including three redshirt freshmen in Finn Solomon, Mac Stout and Dayton Pitzer.

“I think the positives are our young guys have shown promise,” Gavin said. “Mac didn’t place this year, but (2021 NCAA runner-up) Jake Wentzel didn’t even qualify when he was Mac’s age. Nino (Bonaccorsi) didn’t place as a freshman, and he was a national champ (in 2023). They’re on the right track. We want to have the results right now, but it didn’t happen, so you’ve got to try to get it next year.”

The NCAA tournament was Pitt’s season in microcosm. The ugly opening round called to mind some of the dual meet losses, such as a 22-12 defeat at North Carolina or a 31-6 shellacking by Oklahoma State.

But the Panthers rebounded to go 7-0 in the first round of consolation matches, bringing to mind some of the successes from the past season, such as the 21-13 victory over Ohio State in Columbus.

A 2022 All-American, Matthews started Friday’s early round off with a victory, beating Chattanooga’s Isaiah Powe 8-5, but he dropped a 4-2 decision to Northern Iowa’s Cael Happel in his final bout.

Izzak Olejnik scored a late takedown and backpoints for a 7-1 victory that ended Holden Heller’s career.

“It’s really hard,” Gavin said of losing the two seniors. “It’s the way the sport goes. They’re great kids, and I feel disappointed in myself for not helping them get to where they want to be. Cole has been here six years. He got on the podium once, but it hurts for sure.”

Indiana’s Graham Rooks scored a tech fall over Finn Solomon. Penn’s Nick Incontrera beat Luca Augustine 8-4. Reece Heller lost 15-5 to Iowa State’s Will Feldkamp, whom he had majored earlier in the season. And Pitzer gave up a takedown and a stalling point in a 4-2 loss to Oklahoma’s Josh Heindselman.

Stout’s 20-5 tech fall over Minnesota’s Garrett Joles was one of the few bright spots of the round, but he then lost 8-5 to Rutgers’ John Poznanski in the round of 16. Stout scored the opening takedown and kept attacking throughout the match, but Poznanski scored on the only two shots that he took.

“That was a very close match,” Gavin said. “He took a lot of shots. Something like creating more angles with the setups can make a difference.”

Gavin said there are plenty of small tweaks that can make a big difference for his returning wrestlers. For Augustine, it might be developing two great offensive attacks instead of practicing five average ones. For Solomon, it could be fine-tuning a few details that could turn some of his close losses into wins.

“We had a team meeting (on Friday),” Gavin said. “I said ‘You have to get better. Let’s be intentional about getting better. Let’s be intentional in everything that we do.’ ”

Gavin and his staff will also be intentional in looking for replacements. While new starters at 125, 141 and 165 could step forward from within the room, the current sports landscape means that they could also come from the transfer portal.

And while Pitt hasn’t been landing a ton of highly rated recruits, Gavin is optimistic about how his staff has recruited over the years.

“I think to keep some perspective,” he said. “We have Mac and Dayton. That recruiting class was our first ranked recruiting class. We followed that up with the ’23 class, with Anthony Santaniello, which was pretty good. We have some good youth on the team right now. That’s a big positive for us. We have to make sure that we’re getting better. We have some of the right kids that are fully committed.”

That core of returning wrestlers along encourages Gavin, who has helped elevate a program that went four years without an All-American from 2016 to 2019.

“The last three years we’ve had guys in the semis, the finals and a champ,” he said, referring to Bonaccorsi, Matthews and Wentzel. “When that happens, you think things are going well. When you leave with this disappointment … this is the first we’ve felt like this since we’ve been here. I’ll do everything that we can to make sure that we don’t feel that way.”

Gavin was asked if that process starts on Monday.

“It starts now,” he said Friday night. “It has to start right away. It’s super competitive right now. Everybody is going to start right away.”