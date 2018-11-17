Pitt is at Wake Forest today with a chance to clinch the ACC Coastal Division. Get ready for the game with all this week's coverage.

Game: Pitt-Wake Forest

Location: BB&T Field (Winston-Salem, NC)

Kickoff: Noon

TV: RSN (AT&T SportsNet)

Video: Narduzzi's weekly press conference

Narduzzi on the run game, the turnaround, goals and more

In a new week, Pitt focuses on the task at hand

Notebook: Records, running backs and more after 10 games

Film review: The offense against Virginia Tech

Film review: The defense against Virginia Tech

Unsung hero Mathews plays a key role

The Drive Breakdown: Pitt's 11 explosive plays

Inside the numbers: The offense after a record-setting day

Behind enemy lines: Wake Forest

Mailbag: The film room edition after a win over VT



Video: Narduzzi's Thursday press briefing

Narduzzi on the run game, room assignments, identities and more

The 3-2-1 Column: How perspectives change, the biggest game yet and more

PODCAST: Get ready for Pitt-Wake Forest

Mailbag: 11/16/2018 - Bowl games, grades and more

Film preview: Wake Forest

The Bostick Breakdown: How Pitt matches up with Wake Forest