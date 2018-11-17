Gameday: Pitt-Wake Forest
Pitt is at Wake Forest today with a chance to clinch the ACC Coastal Division. Get ready for the game with all this week's coverage.
Game: Pitt-Wake Forest
Location: BB&T Field (Winston-Salem, NC)
Kickoff: Noon
TV: RSN (AT&T SportsNet)
Video: Narduzzi's weekly press conference
Narduzzi on the run game, the turnaround, goals and more
In a new week, Pitt focuses on the task at hand
Notebook: Records, running backs and more after 10 games
Film review: The offense against Virginia Tech
Film review: The defense against Virginia Tech
Unsung hero Mathews plays a key role
The Drive Breakdown: Pitt's 11 explosive plays
Inside the numbers: The offense after a record-setting day
Behind enemy lines: Wake Forest
Mailbag: The film room edition after a win over VT
Video: Narduzzi's Thursday press briefing
Narduzzi on the run game, room assignments, identities and more
The 3-2-1 Column: How perspectives change, the biggest game yet and more
PODCAST: Get ready for Pitt-Wake Forest
Mailbag: 11/16/2018 - Bowl games, grades and more