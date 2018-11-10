Gameday: Pitt-Virginia Tech
It's here: Pitt's huge Coastal showdown with Virginia Tech is about to kick off. Get ready for the game with all of our pregame coverage.
Game: Pitt-Virginia Tech
Kickoff: 3:30 pm ET
TV/radio: ESPNU/Pitt IMG Sports Radio Network
Video: Pat Narduzzi's Monday press conference
Narduzzi on Virginia Tech, the Coastal standings and more
Notebook from the UVa. win: Personnel, career bests and more
The scoreboard and the scenarios: Where things stand for Pitt
Pitt's defense steadily improves
Film review: The offense against Virginia
Film review: How Pitt's defense stopped Virginia
Mailbag: The film room edition
Hendrix heads for a strong finish
This week's game brings a big opportunity against a familiar foe
Inside the numbers: Pitt's offense heading into the final three games
The Drive Breakdown: Hall's big runs and the fourth-quarter defense
Behind Enemy Lines: Virginia Tech
Video: Narduzzi's final talk before VT
Narduzzi on going for fourth downs, the seniors and more
Receivers continue to do their jobs
The Bostick Breakdown: How Pitt matches up with Virginia Tech
A look back at memorable Pitt-VT games
The 3-2-1 Column: Seniors, hype and more
PODCAST: On the eve of a big one
Mailbag: 11/9/2018 - Recruiting perception and more