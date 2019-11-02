Gameday: Pitt takes on Georgia Tech
ATLANTA - Pitt is at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta to face Georgia Tech today. Get ready for the game with all of our preview coverage.
Video: Narduzzi's Monday press conference
Narduzzi on moving forward, goals, Patrick Jones and more
Dorin's Dish: Dickerson on the MIami game
Film review: Pitt's offense against Miami
Film review: Pitt's defense against Miami
Video: Narduzzi's final talk before the Georgia Tech game
Narduzzi on the running backs, superstitions and more
The Drive Breakdown: Miami's game-winner
The 3-2-1 Column: Wins, losses, offense and more
Mailbag: 11/1/2019 - Second-half offense, lack of sacks and more
Kylan Johnson found the right fit
Behind enemy lines: A closer look at Georgia Tech
Film preview: Georgia Tech's offense
Film preview: Georgia Tech's defense