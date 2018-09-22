Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-22 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Gameday: Pitt-North Carolina

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

Pitt goes on the road to face North Carolina today, and here's everything you need to get ready for the game.

Game: Pitt-North Carolina
Location: Kenan Stadium (50,500/natural grass), Chapel Hill (NC)
Gametime: 12:20 pm, ET
TV: WTAE in Pittsburgh

Video: Pat Narduzzi's Monday press conference

Narduzzi on the UNC curse, Wirginis and more

Pitt releases two-deep for the UNC game

Film review: What stood out against Georgia Tech

Mailbag: The film room edition

Group effort led to successful defense against GT

A quick change in focus

What's happening to Pitt's offense in the second half?

The Drive Breakdown: 10 key plays against Georgia Tech

Inside the numbers: Pitt's offense after three games

Inside the numbers: Pitt's defense after three games

Conference call: Narduzzi at midweek

Wirginis is delivering through three games

Behind Enemy Lines: UNC

Film preview: North Carolina

Video: Narduzzi's final talk before UNC

Narduzzi on preparing for UNC

The FREE 3-2-1 Column: The pass, the defense, beating UNC and more

PODCAST: Looking for momentum in Chapel Hill


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}