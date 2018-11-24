Gameday: Pitt-Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Pitt closes the regular season today against Miami, and here's everything you need to get ready for the game.
Kickoff: 3:30 pm
Location: Hard Rock Stadium
TV: ESPN
Video: Pat Narduzzi's Monday press conference
Pitt makes its national debut in the polls
10 thoughts on comebacks, championships and more
A banner weekend for Pitt athletics
Pitt keeps depth chart in order heading into finale
Pitt loses Morrissey to ankle injury
Narduzzi makes good on his word
Film review: Pitt's offense against Wake Forest
Film review: Pitt's defense against Wake Forest
The Drive Breakdown: 6 big plays in Pitt's passing game
Mailbag: The film room edition after Wake Forest
Behind Enemy Lines: An inside look at Miami
Inside the numbers: Pitt's offense heading into the finale
The 3-2-1 Column: Morrissey, Miami and more
PODCAST: The final regular season game and a personnel loss
Mailbag: 11/23/2018 - The A.D., recruiting and a lot more