MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Pitt closes the regular season today against Miami, and here's everything you need to get ready for the game.

Kickoff: 3:30 pm

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ESPN

Video: Pat Narduzzi's Monday press conference

Narduzzi on keeping the focus

Pitt makes its national debut in the polls

10 thoughts on comebacks, championships and more

A pair of honors for Pickett

A banner weekend for Pitt athletics

Pitt keeps depth chart in order heading into finale

Pitt loses Morrissey to ankle injury

Narduzzi makes good on his word

Film review: Pitt's offense against Wake Forest

Film review: Pitt's defense against Wake Forest

The Drive Breakdown: 6 big plays in Pitt's passing game

Mailbag: The film room edition after Wake Forest

All focus on Miami

Behind Enemy Lines: An inside look at Miami

Inside the numbers: Pitt's offense heading into the finale

The 3-2-1 Column: Morrissey, Miami and more



PODCAST: The final regular season game and a personnel loss

Mailbag: 11/23/2018 - The A.D., recruiting and a lot more

Film preview: Miami



The Bostick Breakdown: How Pitt matches up with Miami