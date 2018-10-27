Pitt and Duke will meet today in a big Coastal Division showdown. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.

Location: Heinz Field

Kickoff: 3:30 pm ET

TV: RSN (AT&T Sports Net)

Video: Pat Narduzzi's Monday press conference

Narduzzi on the open week, the offense and more

Pitt gets set for the final five

PODCAST: Entering the stretch run

Pitt makes changes to two-deep for Duke game

Inside the numbers: Pickett and the passing game

Inside the numbers: The offense heading into the final five

Inside the numbers: The defense after seven games

The dream of a Coastal title is still alive

Film review: The offense through the first seven games

Film review: Another look at the defense

Series history: A look back at Pitt-Duke

Duke's Jones is another good QB for Pitt to face

Video: Narduzzi's final talk before Duke

Narduzzi on preparing for Duke and getting back on the field

The 3-2-1 Column: The Pitt and the precipice

PODCAST: A lot at stake

Behind enemy lines: An inside look at Duke

Mailbag: 10/26/2018 - Hot seats, bowl games the OL and more

The Bostick Breakdown: How Pitt matches up with Duke

Film preview: What to look for against Duke