Gameday: Pitt hosts Duke at Heinz Field
Pitt and Duke will meet today in a big Coastal Division showdown. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.
Location: Heinz Field
Kickoff: 3:30 pm ET
TV: RSN (AT&T Sports Net)
Video: Pat Narduzzi's Monday press conference
Narduzzi on the open week, the offense and more
Pitt gets set for the final five
PODCAST: Entering the stretch run
Pitt makes changes to two-deep for Duke game
Inside the numbers: Pickett and the passing game
Inside the numbers: The offense heading into the final five
Inside the numbers: The defense after seven games
The dream of a Coastal title is still alive
Film review: The offense through the first seven games
Film review: Another look at the defense
Series history: A look back at Pitt-Duke
Duke's Jones is another good QB for Pitt to face
Video: Narduzzi's final talk before Duke
Narduzzi on preparing for Duke and getting back on the field
The 3-2-1 Column: The Pitt and the precipice
Behind enemy lines: An inside look at Duke
Mailbag: 10/26/2018 - Hot seats, bowl games the OL and more
The Bostick Breakdown: How Pitt matches up with Duke