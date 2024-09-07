PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDhENldHUVRTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOEQ2V0dRVFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Gameday: Pitt gets a big test with Cincinnati on the road

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Pitt is in Cincinnati today for a big Week Two test against the Bearcats. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.

GAMEDAY INFO
Game: Pitt at Cincinnati
Location: Nippert Stadium (Cincinnati, Oh.)
Kickoff: Noon
TV/Radio: ESPN2/93.7 The Fan & Pitt Radio Network

The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on the win over Kent State

Was Pitt's QB competition over before it started?

Narduzzi on Kent State, Cincinnati, the offense, the defense and more

Two-deep breakdown: Holstein moves to the top of the depth chart

Holstein claims starting job after strong performance In Week One

The Morning Pitt: The QB decision and other two-deep observations

Ten Takeaways: 10 things that stood out from Narduzzi's press conference

Film review: How Pitt's offense looked in the first game

Film review: Ups and downs from Pitt's new faces on defense

Holstein claims ACC Rookie of the Week

Five questions for Week Two

The Morning Pitt: Was Pitt's defense good enough against Kent State

Pitt QB commit: "Pitt's offense looked great!"

Bronowski on special teams, the TEs, the offense and more from Week One

Scouting report: Cincinnati

Transfer Tracker: How did Pitt's departed players do in Week One?

The Morning Pitt: Cincinnati, the ACC, Pitt numbers and more

Daoust on the defensive line rotation, young linemen and more

Johnson breaks out in first game of sophomore campaign

Inside the numbers: Snaps, pressures, tackles and more from Pitt's defense

PODCAST: Recapping Kent State and looking ahead to Cincinnati

Video and transcript: Narduzzi on Cincinnati, blitzing and more

The Morning Pitt Mailbag: DE recruiting, updated predictions and more

The 3-2-1 Column: A showdown in Cincinnati

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Cincinnati with The Front Office News

