Pitt takes on Georgia Tech today at Heinz Field. Get ready for the game with Panther-Lair.com.

Game: Pitt-Georgia Tech

Location: Heinz Field

Kickoff: 12:30 pm

TV: RSN (AT&T Sports Net)

The Monday press conference - Narduzzi on the PSU loss, Georgia Tech and more

The latest two-deep: WR changes and more

Narduzzi looks to move past the blowout

Inside the numbers: Pitt's offense after two games

Inside the numbers: Pitt's defense after two games

A new challenge as Pitt looks to avoid hangover

Conference call: Narduzzi on penalties, Ollison, Conner and more

Behind Enemy Lines: Georgia Tech

Film preview: How Georgia Tech attacks on both sides of the ball

The Bostick Breakdown: What to look for against Georgia Tech

Video: Narduzzi's Thursday press briefing

Narduzzi on 'rebound week,' the option, the coin toss and more

The 3-2-1 Column: Forgetting Penn State, beating Georgia Tech

PODCAST: Moving on to this weekend's game

Mailbag: How will Pitt respond to the PSU game?