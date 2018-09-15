Gameday: Pitt-Georgia Tech
Pitt takes on Georgia Tech today at Heinz Field. Get ready for the game with Panther-Lair.com.
Game: Pitt-Georgia Tech
Location: Heinz Field
Kickoff: 12:30 pm
TV: RSN (AT&T Sports Net)
The Monday press conference - Narduzzi on the PSU loss, Georgia Tech and more
The latest two-deep: WR changes and more
Narduzzi looks to move past the blowout
Inside the numbers: Pitt's offense after two games
Inside the numbers: Pitt's defense after two games
A new challenge as Pitt looks to avoid hangover
Conference call: Narduzzi on penalties, Ollison, Conner and more
Behind Enemy Lines: Georgia Tech
Film preview: How Georgia Tech attacks on both sides of the ball
The Bostick Breakdown: What to look for against Georgia Tech
Video: Narduzzi's Thursday press briefing
Narduzzi on 'rebound week,' the option, the coin toss and more
The 3-2-1 Column: Forgetting Penn State, beating Georgia Tech
PODCAST: Moving on to this weekend's game