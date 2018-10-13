GAMEDAY: Pitt at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Pitt is at Notre Dame today to take on the No. 5 Fighting Irish. Get ready for the game with all our of content from the week.
Location: Notre Dame Stadium
Kickoff: 2:30 pm ET
TV: NBC (WPXI-TV)
Game week coverage
Pat Narduzzi wraps up Syracuse, looks ahead to Notre Dame
Video: Narduzzi's Monday press conference
Ollison and Hamlin take ACC weekly honors
Notebook: The Wildcat, the nickel and more from the Syracuse game
Pitt gets ready for the biggest challenge yet
Film review: The offense vs. Syracuse
Film review: The defense vs. Syracuse
Mailbag: The film room edition
Drive breakdown: 6 key plays against Syracuse
Wirginis suffers season-ending knee injury
Inside the numbers: The defense without Wirginis
Inside the numbers: Pitt's offense at the midway point
Video: Narduzzi's final talk before Notre Dame
Narduzzi on losing Wirginis, preparing for Notre Dame and more
The 3-2-1 Column: 3 observations, 2 questions & 1 prediction on Wirginis, Pitt-ND and more
PODCAST: A challenge in South Bend
Behind Enemy Lines: An inside look at Notre Dame
The Bostick Breakdown: How Pitt matches up with Notre Dame